In the elaboration phase of the SAF, Vasco receives consultations and is wanted by the owners of Genoa | vasco

In the elaboration phase of the SAF project, Vasco has been receiving inquiries from investors since it announced, in December, its intention to become a club-company. These are embryonic conversations, with information exchange, especially because the club is still in the study phase to define which model it will adopt.

One of the groups that has conversations with Vasco is 777 Partners, an investment company based in Miami, in the United States. The group owns a few clubs around the world, including Genoa, in Italy’s first division.

The news of the interest of 777 Partners was published on the American website Bloomberg. The ge confirmed the talks, but found that there are no negotiations at the moment. The group is one of the investors that sought information about Vasco. There were also inquiries from national companies, from Europe and the Middle East. Some made directly to Vasco, others through financial agents in Brazil. The club has been receptive, providing preliminary information, but will wait for the conclusion of the SAF project to define which way to go.

Although it has not yet opened negotiations, the club has been very receptive to the search for a series of investors. For the market, Vasco has positioned itself as one of the five GGs in Brazilian football. In addition to Vasco, São Paulo, Corinthians, Flamengo and Palmeiras would complete the group of clubs with national reach and fans. Among them, only Vasco signaled to the market its interest in becoming a club-company, which can be a differential, bets those who have been following the progress of the project.

In December, after approval by the Chairman of the Deliberative Council to advance in SAF studies, Vasco hired KPMG, a member of the group of companies called the Big Four in the audit and consulting business, and the Rio de Janeiro law firm Veirano.

Alongside an internal executive council, formed by the general vice-presidents, Carlos Osório and Roberto Duque-Estrada; by the Legal VP Zeca Bulhões; by the VP of Finance, Adriano Mendes; by the VP of Public Relations, Maurício Corrêa; and by CEO Luiz Mello, the companies are preparing the SAF project for Vasco. The study is expected to be completed between the end of February and the beginning of March.

For now, there is still no definition of the model. At first, Vasco projects a 100% SAF of the club. But in the face of demands and possible proposals in the future, the sale of shares is not ruled out, provided that it is approved by the powers of the club.

It is worth noting that the creation of the SAF is met with resistance within Vasco. Councilors and opposition still have many doubts about the project and await the conclusion of the study prepared by the administrative board. About 10 days ago, in a meeting between Jorge Salgado and Julio Brant, it was decided that Semper Vasco will accompany and collaborate with the process.

