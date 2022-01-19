In the Emperor’s Times: Interrogated by Pedro, Tonico falls into a trap: ‘Bite the bait’





In the next chapters of “Nos Tempos do Imperador”, D. Pedro II (Selton Mello) will set a trap to get Tonico (Alexandre Nero) in contradiction. The rascal will be left speechless when he discovers that Nélio (João Pedro Zappa) survived and is willing to face the world for his revenge. The information is from TV News.

Called to the emperor’s office, the politician will be surprised by the presence of his disaffected in the place. “Do you deny that you had a fight with your former adviser and pushed him over a cliff?”, asks Pedo. “We had a fight, yes. I went after my wife, it was my right. We fought, but I didn’t push him, no. Nélio fell alone”, the villain will lie.

“It’s a lie! Tonico is the one who was going to fall over the cliff, I saved him and even then he pushed me!”, the young man shouted. “I can imagine how difficult it must be for you, Your Majesty. You must be thinking, ‘Who’s lying? Who speaks the truth?’ It’s my word against Nélio’s”, says the politician, trying to manipulate the situation.

On the side of truth, Pedro gives the villain an ultimatum: “The truth is that justice takes time, but it does not fail! The liar will be caught sooner or later.” Soon after, Nélio will ask where he hid Dolores (Daphne Bozaski) and her daughter, the crook will say that they ran away.

“Bullshit! You were seen taking Dolores and the girl, you and Borges [Danilo Dal Farra]! I have a witness!” “If the delegate was there, then… Does he provide private services to you?”, asks the emperor.

Your Majesty, I’m being accused by a guy who claimed to be my friend, and he ran off with my wife. It’s a personal matter, he didn’t have to be bothering you with this. With your permission”, he will try to escape. “Not yet. You need to respond to other accusations made by Mr. Nélio that do not concern his personal life, but Brazil”, says Pedro.

Villain falls into trap



The emperor will question Tonico’s relationship with William Christie (Guilherme Weber), with whom the politician allied to try to harm the country. “The ambassador of England? I knew vaguely. All I know about this goat is what appeared in the newspaper”, he will lie. “It was also vaguely that he knew Mr. Horácio Aioli [Marco Marcondes]?”, complete to.

“I’m a public man, I know a lot of people, but… I’m trying to remember. I’ve never heard of this one. Horacio? Who is it?”

“A spy. The embassy official you bribed. Horácio Aioli gave us false information about Solano López’s steps. [Roberto Birindelli]! And when we managed to find him, he was dead.” “He died in his sleep. Oxe! I remember that the case was reported by Berro and other newspapers in the city”, replied Tonico.

After accusations and exchanges of barbs, the crook will say goodbye by saying that he will only answer more questions in the presence of a lawyer. Nelio will try to go after him, but he will be stopped by the emperor. “Calm down. We’re going to find out everything. Tonico took the bait. We have proof that he paid that spy, we can now open a formal investigation against Tonico Rocha”, Pedro will conclude.