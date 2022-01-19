Indications of authorities will be on the Senate agenda in February – News

The beginning of the 2022 legislative session in February will be marked by six nominations from authorities on the agenda of the plenary and Senate committees. Appointments for positions in the ANS (National Agency of Supplementary Health), Anatel (National Telecommunications Agency), ANP (National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels), CNJ (National Council of Justice), CADE (Council of Administrative for Economic Defense), in addition to hearings for positions in other public institutions and embassies.

In December, the Senate rejected two nominations: that of the judge Roberto da Silva Fragale Filho for the CNJ, in the vacancy destined for the representative of the TST (Superior Labor Court); and that of Paulo Marcos de Farias for a position at the CNMP (National Council of the Public Ministry). No new nominations have yet been sent.

The following are the nominations that will be evaluated by the senators:

• ANS: Alexandre Fioranelli and Francisco Antonio Barreira de Araújo. Both were approved by the Social Affairs Committee on December 1 for director positions. The rapporteur for the nominations is Senator Sérgio Petecão (PSD-AC).

• Anatel: Luciano Godoi Martins. He was approved by the Infrastructure Commission on July 5th for the position of ombudsman. The rapporteur is Senator Jayme Campos (DEM-MT).

• ANP: Tabitha Yaling Cheng Loureiro. She was approved by the Infrastructure Commission in December 2020 for the position of director. The rapporteur is Senator Eduardo Gomes (MDB-TO).

• CNJ: João Paulo Santos Schoucair. It was approved by the Constitution and Justice Commission on December 15 for the vacancy of the Attorney General’s Office. The rapporteur is Senator Jaques Wagner (PT-BA).

• Where: Gustavo Augusto Freitas de Lima. He was approved by the Economic Affairs Committee on December 1st for a councilor vacancy. The rapporteur is Senator Mecias de Jesus (Republicans-RR).

Sabbaths

The following indications for the Sabbaths are on the agenda of the committees, with no dates set yet:

At the CAE (Commission on Economic Affairs), the hearings of Renato Dias de Brito Gomes and Diogo Abry Guillen will be held to replace directors João Manoel Pinho de Mello and Fábio Kanczuk. The term of office is four years, with the possibility of renewal for another four years.

At CAS (Commission on Social Affairs), André Luis Dantas Ferreira will be interviewed for the position of director of Anvisa.

In the Infrastructure Commission, candidates for positions at Anatel will be interviewed. They are Carlos Manuel Baigorri, for the position of chairman of the Board of Directors, and Artur Coimbra de Oliveira, for member of the Board of Directors.

The Foreign Relations Commission should analyze the following nominations for Brazilian ambassadors in 14 countries and an international organization (FAO, United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization). The committee meetings are interactive public events in which citizens can participate through the Senate’s e-Citizenship Portal.

* With information from the Senate Agency