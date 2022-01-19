Inflated correction in the spending ceiling will give Bolsonaro an extra R$1.8 billion to spend

BRASÍLIA, DF (FOLHAPRESS) – The inflation forecast adopted by Congress in the preparation of this year’s Budget will guarantee the Jair Bolsonaro government (PL) an extra space of R$ 1.8 billion to spend in 2022, the year in which the president will seek to re-election.

Congressmen approved the budget piece with a correction of 10.18% in the spending ceiling, the rule that limits the advance of expenses to inflation. This was the projection for the IPCA (Broad Consumer Price Index) for 2021. With that, the spending ceiling was set at R$ 1.679 trillion for this year.

Inflation, however, ended up at 10.06%, according to the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics). Under this variation, the expenditure limit would be BRL 1.677 trillion.

The exact difference is R$ 1.829 billion, for all Powers. Only the Executive will have a gain of R$ 1.75 billion.

The government understands that it is not obliged to cut the excess of the spending ceiling in the 2022 fiscal year.

The interpretation is that the PEC (Proposed Amendment to the Constitution) of the Precatórios allows the adjustment to be made only on the basis of calculating the limit for the following year – in this case, 2023.

“The effect of the IPCA realized (10.06%) was lower than the IPCA projection used in the preparation of the substitute for the Ploa [Projeto de Lei Orçamentária Anual] 2022 (10.18%) will only be reflected in the preparation of Ploa 2023”, the Ministry of Economy confirmed to the report.

Specialists fear that congressmen will find in the rule an incentive to throw up inflation projections and, thus, boost expenses of interest to deputies and senators in the coming years.

“There will always be uncertainty. Enough [Orçamento do] next year, can overestimate again, predict inflation [de 2022] one percentage point more and cut that 0.12 [de diferença no IPCA em 2021]”, says Marcos Mendes, a researcher at Insper.

“It created a gray area”, says he, who was one of the formulators of the ceiling in 2016. Mendes is critical of the changes made by the PEC dos Precatórios, but recognizes that the government’s interpretation is supported by the enacted text.

The constitutional amendment states that the difference between the inflation projection and the final result will be calculated by the Executive “for the purpose of defining the basis for calculating the respective limits for the following year”.

The rule also provides for the Ministry of Economy to update the projections for the IPCA monthly, until the Budget is approved. But economist Leonardo Ribeiro, a Senate analyst and specialist in public accounts, says that no part of the rule obliges Congress to use the official number.

“We are going to create a new creative accounting. The inflation estimate will be a tool to create margin [de gastos], and we are dealing with billions. An ‘error’ in this inflation estimate can have an impact of billions”, says Ribeiro.

For him, the interpretation adopted by the Economy can further weaken the ceiling as a fiscal anchor, after successive changes in the rule have already scratched its credibility.

“The ceiling is related to an inflation estimated by Congress. It can have any number there”, says Ribeiro.

Before the creation of the ceiling, it was common for congressmen to inflate the revenue forecasts in the Budget to pave the way for increasing expenditures without disregarding, on paper, the fiscal target that results from the difference between spending and collection.

The problem is that the frustration of these revenues forced the government to cut spending, under intense political wear and tear. Then the government itself and Congress created exceptions for expenditures, in a process that undermined the credibility of the fiscal target.

Mendes understands that the gap in the cap rule is narrower because the correction is still linked to inflation, and it will be necessary to justify the estimates adopted.

“Now, it is still a space of discretion to accommodate R$ 1 billion for one side, R$ 2 billion for the other”, he says.