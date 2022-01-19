Inflation was lower for higher income classes in 2021, points out Ipea | Economy

The higher income classes were the ones that least felt the effects of inflation last year. According to data released this Tuesday (18) by the Institute for Applied Economic Research (Ipea), the upper-middle and upper-income brackets were the only ones to register inflation below 10% last year.

The difference between the rates of the highest and lowest income brackets, however, became narrower in 2021 than in 2020.. In the last year, the distance between one and the other was 0.54 percentage point. A year earlier, it had been at 3.48 points.

The different rates of inflation are explained by the fact that for each income bracket the consumption groups have different weights: for the lower income classes, for example, housing and food usually represent a larger share of expenditure than among those with higher incomes. high, where leisure and travel exert greater weight.

Thus, inflation for the lower income class was mainly impacted by the 21.2% readjustments in electricity tariffs and 37% in bottled gas. As for the higher income segment, the focus was on the transport group, with an increase of 47.5% in gasoline and 62.2% in ethanol.

From November to December, inflation lost strength in almost all income brackets. The exception was the lower income class: in the very low income bracket, the indicator accelerated in the last month of the year.

In the lower income classes, in addition to the increase in the food and beverage group, the housing and health and personal care groups also exerted additional pressure. In the case of foodstuffs, the readjustments of meat (1.4%), fruit (8.6%) and oils and fats (2.2%) weighed. As for housing expenses, there was pressure from increases in energy (0.50%), water and sewage tariffs (0.65%), piped gas (6.6%) and rents (0.65%). .