Íngrid Betancourt announces presidential pre-candidacy 20 years after kidnapping

BOGOTÁ – Franco-Colombian politics Ingrid Betancourt, who was kidnapped for six years by guerrillas in the jungle, launched her pre-candidacy for the presidency of the Colombia this Tuesday, the 18th, 20 years after being taken hostage.

In a press conference, Betancourt announced that he will participate in the electoral consultation from which the candidate from a coalition of center forces will emerge. “I will work tirelessly from this moment on, from sunrise to sunset, to be president,” said the leader of the Verde Oxígeno party (Green Oxygen).

If she wins the consultation, which will be held alongside the March 13 legislative elections, she will run for the first presidential round on May 29.

Betancourt, 60, who settled abroad after his rescue in a military operation, recalled his kidnapping 20 years ago at the hands of rebels from the extinct Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC)when he was campaigning for the presidency. “Today I am here to finish what I started with many of you in 2002. With the conviction that Colombia is ready to change course”, said the candidate.

Betancourt presented himself as a centrist alternative to the dispute between the right in power and the left led by former mayor and former guerrilla fighter Gustavo Petro, favorite in the polls. “For decades we only had bad options: extreme right, extreme left. Now is the time to have a center option”, said the candidate.

Combating insecurity and environmental pollution were presented as objectives. “I believe in a world with a woman’s vision,” she added.

Betancourt returned to public life after supporting the peace process with the guerrillas who kidnapped her in 2002. The politician was taken deep into the jungle and held hostage there until 2008, when the army rescued her along with other abductees.

Sergio Guzman, a political risk analyst in Bogotá, said that with just two months to go before the primaries, it will be difficult for Betancourt to make an impact. “It represents reconciliation and other issues that were important during previous elections, such as the need for the Colombian government to make peace with armed groups,” Guzmán said.

But those are not the main issues voters are worried about in this election, according to polls. “The main feeling now among voters is frustration with a system that doesn’t provide opportunities,” Guzmán said. “And there are other candidates who have done a good job tapping into that feeling.”

millionaire indemnity

Íngrid Betancourt also referred to the compensation of US$ 36 million that the extinct FARC must pay her son for the damages caused by the kidnapping of the pre-candidate, according to a recent decision by the American Justice.

“We are used to thinking that asking for justice is abusive and indecent (…) I come today to demand that every son, every daughter, every father, every mother, from every family be rewarded ” victims of the conflict, he declared.

Lawrence Delloye Betancourt filed a lawsuit in a US court on June 28, 2018 against 14 high-ranking members of the FARC. The court found that Betancourt’s son faced significant emotional distress as a result of his prolonged captivity.

In 2010, the pre-candidate also demanded compensation from the Colombian state for not guaranteeing her safety, but withdrew in the face of criticism. “I was accused of being ungrateful, opportunistic, greedy, for having asked for the rights that Colombian law had established to protect victims of terrorism to be recognized,” he lamented during the press conference.

The presidential candidate is one of the victims awaiting “truth, justice and reparation” in the context of investigations carried out by the peace court formed after the 2016 agreement, which ended a conflict of more than half a century with the Marxist guerrillas.

Those who confess to their crimes and make amends for those affected by the war will be able to avoid prison, otherwise they risk being sentenced to sentences of up to 20 years./AFP and AP