Intel Alder Lake Celeron G6900 clocks in at 5.338 MHz – a 57% overclock

Der8auer showed how to overclock BCLK on some of Intel’s latest non-K Alder Lake processors

The OC expert der8auer, also known as Roman Hartung, managed to get the modest Intel Celeron G6900 even run at 5,338 MHz. This represents an overclock of 57% above its standard clock speed.

Der8auer, a widely known German overclocker, recently posted a video showing how to base clock (BCLK) overclock on some of Intel’s latest non-K Alder Lake processors – only Intel’s ‘K’ model CPUs are officially capable of doing so. overclock. Up until that point, this newfound ability had resulted in performance gains of up to 33%, and the only prerequisite would be having a high-end Z690 motherboard with a BCLK unlock feature in the BIOS.

In the video below, we can see that der8auer used an Asus ROG Maximus Z690 Apex motherboard in his overclocking test, as well as in other of his posts. Celeron required a significantly higher base clock (BCLK) push to go beyond 5 GHz, as it started from a much lower clock rate, but with a BCLK of 157MHz it was possible to reach 5,338 MHz with the x34 multiplier. For comparison, the default base clock speed of the Celeron G6900 would be 3.4 GHz.

You can check out the entire overclocking process and some benchmarks with Celeron starting at 2min48sec:



Despite the overclocking being quite high, the benchmark results were still not that impressive. It is worth remembering that we are talking about a 2-core / 2-thread processor in 2022. Other tests carried out included models like the Core i5-12400, with results reaching 5,240MHz on all cores, and, as you can see in the video, the Intel Core i3-12100 hitting 5,400 MHz – about 26% faster than its rated boost.

Overclocking the Alder Lake chips via BCLK seems to offer a considerable dose of additional performance for those with a suitable motherboard. It’s definitely interesting to see Core models without overclocking support or a Celeron, for example, reach such 5GHz speeds, but keep in mind that the dual-core CPU wouldn’t necessarily be good for gaming even at excessive clock speeds. Also, it would be quite unusual to combine a processor of this size with a high-end motherboard in the real world.

Via: Tom’sHardware