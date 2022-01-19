Intel May Launch More Energy Efficient Bitcoin Mining Equipment

Intel, one of the largest chipmakers in the world, may launch at the end of February, during the International Solid State Circuit Conference (ISSCC, its acronym in English), a chip specializing in cryptocurrency mining. The information is included in the event’s agenda, which will be held virtually.

The launch session of the company’s new equipment appears with the so-called “Bonanza Mine: an ASIC (also called an application-specific integrated circuit) for mining Bitcoin (BTC) with ultra-low voltage energy.” The presentation is scheduled to take place on February 23.

This puts Intel in direct competition with companies that manufacture BTC mining ASICs, such as Bitmain and MicroBT, for the first time.

In the past year, cryptocurrency mining has increased demand and prices for graphics processing units, including those from Intel, which has drawn the ire of gamers. Unlike its competitor Nvidia, Intel has said that it does not plan to add Ethereum (ETH) mining limits on its graphics cards.

