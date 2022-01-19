Intel May Launch More Energy Efficient Bitcoin Mining Equipment

Yadunandan Singh 2 hours ago Business Comments Off on Intel May Launch More Energy Efficient Bitcoin Mining Equipment 8 Views

Intel, one of the largest chipmakers in the world, may launch at the end of February, during the International Solid State Circuit Conference (ISSCC, its acronym in English), a chip specializing in cryptocurrency mining. The information is included in the event’s agenda, which will be held virtually.

The launch session of the company’s new equipment appears with the so-called “Bonanza Mine: an ASIC (also called an application-specific integrated circuit) for mining Bitcoin (BTC) with ultra-low voltage energy.” The presentation is scheduled to take place on February 23.

This puts Intel in direct competition with companies that manufacture BTC mining ASICs, such as Bitmain and MicroBT, for the first time.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

In the past year, cryptocurrency mining has increased demand and prices for graphics processing units, including those from Intel, which has drawn the ire of gamers. Unlike its competitor Nvidia, Intel has said that it does not plan to add Ethereum (ETH) mining limits on its graphics cards.

How far will cryptocurrencies go? What’s the best way to buy them? We have prepared a free class with step by step. Click here to watch and receive the InfoMoney Cryptocurrency Newsletter

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

BRF (BRFS3) may raise around R$8 billion in share offering; stock falls 5.8% after 4 high sessions

BRF (BRFS3) announced this Tuesday (18) the holding of a public offering of primary distribution …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved