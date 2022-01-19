International tourism will not resume pre-pandemic level before 2024

International tourism travel worldwide is not expected to recover pre-pandemic levels before 2024, according to a survey published this Tuesday (18) by the World Tourism Organization (WTO), which predicts a start to 2022 conditioned by the omnipresent variant. .

According to the Madrid-based United Nations agency, the number of international arrivals increased by 4% in the world last year compared to 2020, but remained 72% lower than in 2019, before the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The pace of recovery remains slow and uneven across different regions of the world, due to varying degrees of restriction on mobility, vaccination rates and traveler confidence,” the UNWTO explained in a statement.

In Europe and the Americas, foreign visitor arrivals increased by 19% and 17%, respectively, compared to 2020. In the Middle East, however, they dropped by 24%, while in Asia-Pacific they dropped by up to 65%, and remain at a level 94% lower than in 2019.

For 2022, UNWTO experts see more “favorable” prospects, but the growth in cases due to the emergence of the omicron variant, which is more contagious, “will hinder recovery” at the beginning of the year.

International tourist arrivals are expected to rise from “30% to 78%” compared to 2021, but would still be lower than 2019 numbers. later”.

The resumption of international tourism is impatiently awaited by professionals in the sector, as well as by numerous countries that depend on tourism and have had their economies hard hit by the pandemic.

According to the UNWTO, the “economic contribution of tourism” in 2021 in the world was 1.9 trillion dollars, far below the 3.5 trillion in 2019.