Internationalization: Botafogo advances in project to sell products to five continents and eight countries around the world

THE Botafogo is a global brand and will directly reach several continents and countries around the world. According to “O Globo”, the internalization of the club’s brand will take an important step, with the sale of products abroad.

The new project, in an advanced stage, arrives driven by the sale of 90% of the SAF for the american businessman John Textor and will have the business director Lenin Franco forward.

– The fan will carry out the normal purchase process and at the time that the one is finalizing the purchase, he will indicate the country that will be delivered. These countries are in the service base of our logistics partner, and due to sales history, we believe that they are the regions that will have the most demand for Botafogo items – said Lênin.

On five different continents, the eight countries that will initially be contemplated will be: Australia, Canada, China, Great Britain, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand and United States. The delivery time will be less than a week, which justifies the choice of countries. Others may be served in the future.

In addition, the club plans to boost its revenue from online product sales.

– Botafogo expects a significant increase in e-commerce due to the moment experienced in this new phase, the market expansion that allows the club to safely serve fans around the world and the launch of products – concludes Lênin.