Internet ‘phenomenon’ does not please and leaves Corinthians after six months

The young Ruan Rodrigo, the 17-year-old “Ruanzinho”, does not follow in Corinthians for the 2022 season. The attacking midfielder arrived at the club last July, with a federative bond until the end of December. He did not have his contract renewed with the Parque São Jorge club.

Ruanzinho arrived at Corinthians after drawing attention in a viral video on the internet, in which he played a two-on-two match in a floodplain championship. Your profile on Instagram has more than 30,000 followers, something well above the average for an Under-17 athlete, who has not even debuted for the club.

The attacking midfielder was hired under the approval of the then technical coordinator of the base Alex Meschini, former Libertadores champion midfielder for Corinthians in 2012. At the time, the hiring process raised objections from other leaders of the Corinthian base. Today, Alex holds the position of technical assistant in the professional team of Corinthians.

Reports are that Ruanzinho arrived at Corinthians with a training ballast far below what is required for an Under-17 athlete. And that’s why, even over age, he spent most of his time integrated with the Under-16 in order to correct this deficit in his formation. On other occasions, he integrated the activities of players not related to U-17 matches.

This season, Ruan Rodrigo could only play for the U-20, as he’s too old to defend the U-17. The Under-20 category, by the way, is close to announcing its new coach, after the dismissal of coach Diogo Siston, last Monday.

