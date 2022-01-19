Intimate video of Natalia from ‘BBB 22’ leaks; sister’s team takes a stand

Model appears performing oral sex in the recording that circulates on social networks and administrators warned that they will take ‘appropriate measures’

an intimate video of Natalia, participant of theBBB 22”, leaked and soon began circulating on social media. In the recording, the sister appears practicing oral sex. The model’s team expressed itself on social media about the subject, confirming the veracity of the video. “We are already aware of the video that is circulating! We will take the appropriate measures”, wrote the administrators of Natália’s social networks this Wednesday, 19, on Twitter. They also regretted what happened and asked for the help of the sister’s fans to take the video out of circulation.

“Sharing this content is disrespectful to the participant as a woman and also to her family. This is very serious and no person should go through this exposure. We ask you to report all posts and also profiles you are sharing. We need to take down this content and we need your help.” Natália is part of the Pipoca group and, in addition to being a model, is a nail designer. The sister is 22 years old, is from Belo Horizonte and, in her presentation video, said that she discovered she had vitiligo as a child. “I was ashamed, I covered it, until I could understand what it is and respect myself that way”, he said. In this first week of the game, Natalia generated controversy by giving a controversial opinion about slavery.

