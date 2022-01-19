Investigation points out that norovirus was the cause of an outbreak of vomiting and diarrhea in Guaratuba | Paraná

The investigation was carried out through the Epidemiological Surveillance System, which collected stool samples from patients at the municipal emergency room and at the Municipal Hospital, which were forwarded to the 1st Regional Health Department and, later, to the Central Public Health Laboratory of the Paraná (Lacen-PR).

Norovirus is highly transmissible. According to Fiocruz, unlike other viruses that cause gastroenteritis (such as rotavirus), norovirus is easily transmitted from person to person.

There is still no vaccine for this virus because of the rapid evolution by mutation.

In October 2021, norovirus caused an outbreak in several cities in the state of Rio Grande do Sul.

According to the doctor Edilson Rodrigues Junior, the virus causes viral gastroenteritis and symptoms include diarrhea, vomiting and abdominal pain.

In addition, some people may have a fever with chills, headache, and tiredness.

In general, symptoms appear between one and two days after exposure to the virus, but they can occur even on the same day.

The main route of transmission is unsafe drinking water, contaminated food handled by infected people. According to the secretary, he is able to remain on objects and surfaces touched by the infected person.

To contain transmission, the main guideline is not to drink water that is unsuitable for consumption, in addition to maintaining hygiene care such as proper hand washing before meals or after using the bathroom.

Check out tips to reduce the risk of contamination:

correct hand hygiene;

avoid touching the face with dirty or unwashed hands;

use gel alcohol;

attend establishments with a current license;

avoid fatty foods;

store refrigerated food properly;

Avoid consumption of non-potable water.