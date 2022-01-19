Investments in Brazil double, but are below pre-pandemic levels – 01/19/2022

Foreign investment flows to Brazil reached US$58 billion in 2021, an increase of 104% compared to the previous year. But despite the recovery, the values ​​remain below the level they reached in 2019, when the total was US$ 65 billion.

The data are being published this Wednesday, by the UN Conference on Trade and Development, Unctad.

In view of the expansion, Brazil moved from occupying the seventh position among the main destinations for investments in the world. By 2020, the country had dropped to eighth position, with a significant drop in the flow of resources to just US$28 billion. At the height of its economic growth, ten years ago, the national economy became the 5th and 6th preferred destination for investors.

According to the agency, investments in the world registered a strong recovery in 2021, after an unprecedented drop in the first year of the pandemic. The 77% increase over volume of US$929 billion in 2020 resulted in a total flow of US$1.65 trillion and surpassing investments in 2019.

In the Brazilian case, what pushed the number up was the decision of multinationals already installed in the country to use the profits made in Brazil to invest again. The volume of acquisitions and mergers, however, was low.

In the rest of the world, it was the developed economies that saw the biggest increase in flow, reaching an estimated value of $777 billion in 2021 – three times the exceptionally low level in 2020.

In developing economies, the increase was 30% in 2021, to nearly US$870 billion, with an acceleration of growth in East and Southeast Asia (+20%), a recovery to near pre-pandemic levels in Latin America and the Caribbean , and an increase in West Asia.

Among the highlights of the year is the situation in the US, where the flow increased by 114% to US$323 billion. Cross-border mergers and acquisitions nearly tripled in value to $285 billion. In the European Union, the increase was only 8%.

China saw a record $179 billion in inflows, a 20% increase driven by the services sector. Flows to India fell by 26%.