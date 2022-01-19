investors have investment preference in the face of uncertainties

In the midst of a scenario of uncertainty, the ETFs (Exchange Traded Funds) are gaining the attention of Brazilians. These are exchange-traded investment funds that replicate the performance of a benchmark index. Last year, this investment has stood out within the variable income.

ETFs have caught the attention of investors due to the ease for individuals to invest in foreign assets on the local Stock Exchange. Another favorable point is the greater diversity of offer.

Faced with the possibility of being exposed to the average of the sum of the profitability of a group of companies or a class of assets, the ETFs have been one of the investment strategies amid current uncertainties.

Recently, some factors have worried investors. Economic issues, such as the estimate of further monetary tightening in the United States, are an example.

In addition, there is attention to the unfolding of the covid-19 pandemic, and the uncertainties caused by the Brazilian electoral scenario.

Increase in the number of investment in ETFs

As of January 2021, there were 269,000 investors with ETFs in their portfolio.. Already in December of the same year, the number rose to 505 thousand. From the perspective of consultants assessed by Valor Investe, this upward movement should continue in 2022.

When considering the financial volume, the equity of ETFs on B3 increased by 39% in the last year – reaching R$53 billion.

Last year, in Brazil, there was an increase in the number of ETFs, in addition to the variety of investments in asset classes and strategies.

To Valor, the partner and analyst at the analysis house Nord Research, Luiz Felippo, says that, between 2004 and 2019, there was the creation of one to four ETFs per year. In 2020, 44 new ones were launched, and in 2021, 64 more appeared.

Felipe explains that “they come precisely to replicate specific themes, although it is not the only one of their functions”. As they have a low administration fee, he states that are good products for those who want to expose themselves in some sector.

Even though Brazil is expanding, the country is still underperforming in the market. The global ETF industry has reached nearly $10 trillion in assets under management. In 2021 alone, there were a record 710 products launched worldwide, according to data from consultancy Morningstar.

