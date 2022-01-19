Ipatinga City Hall rebates Natália’s talk about the city

The City Hall of Ipatinga manifested itself on social media after sister Natália spoke about the city on “BBB 22” (TV Globo). In a conversation with Paulo André, the Minas Gerais woman compared the municipality to a “countryside”.

“I know a lot there. But like that, it’s ‘interiorzão’ there. […] There it is very nice for those who like rock. There, for those who like farms, crops, love”, said Natália, last night.

Today, the city hall countered the sister’s comments in a post on social media, presenting the city as “beautiful, tree-lined and super welcoming”.

“Although we have a fantastic rural area, which houses several tourist spots to walk around and enjoy good times, we are not a “roça”, [Natália]! But we have several environments that allow us to cater to all tastes: those who like the countryside can also come here”, says the publication.

The post also praises the fact that the municipality has the 8th largest GDP in the state of Minas Gerais, has 270 thousand inhabitants and celebrates the fact that brother Paulo André has already participated in a competition in the city.

“When you leave the ‘BBB’, come to know Ipatinga for real. We have a very welcoming people and it will be a pleasure to welcome you all.”, they suggest.

In the comments, the public praised the published content: “#IpatingaNãoÉRoça”, says a follower. “She certainly doesn’t know Ipatinga! If she did, she would fall in love!” wrote another.

This is not Natália’s first speech to cause a stir on social media. Just yesterday, the model said that blacks are ‘strong and efficient’, so they became slaves.

BBB 22: See all the participants of Globo’s reality show

1 / 20 Cabin: Arthur Aguiar Actor and singer Arthur Aguiar was the first famous confirmed in the Camarote team and, according to his wife, ex-sister Mayra Cardi, who now signs the name as “Maira”, the artist chose to enter the reality show married. Reproduction / Instagram two / 20 Popcorn: Barbara Heck From Novo Hamburgo, Bárbara is 29 years old. Graduated in Public Relations, she also works as a model and digital influencer. He lives between his hometown and São Paulo, but he always says he is traveling for work. Reproduction / Instagram 3 / 20 Cabin: Pedro Scooby Surfer, Pedro Scooby is 33 years old and is from Rio de Janeiro (RJ). He got the nickname Scooby because of his resemblance to the character from the cartoon ‘Scooby Doo’. Started in the sport at the age of 5, he is a fan of free surfing and one of the main names in the big waves in the world. Father of three children, the result of an eight-year relationship with Luana Piovani, he is currently married to model Cintia Dicker. Reproduction / Instagram 4 / 20 Popcorn: Eliezer Eliezer is 31 years old and is from Volta Redonda, in Rio de Janeiro. A designer by training, he has been a partner in a Marketing and Branding agency for ten years. Reproduction / Instagram 5 / 20 Cabin: Brunna Goncalves Dancer and digital influencer Brunna Gonçalves is 30 years old and was born in Nilópolis, Rio de Janeiro. He started dancing at the age of 15 and came to live in the United States to live off his art. Since 2015, she has been producing content for social networks, mainly related to beauty issues. She is part of the ballet corps of the singer Ludmilla, with whom she is married. Reproduction / Instagram 6 / 20 Popcorn: Lucas Bissoli Lucas is 31 years old, was born in Serra, Espírito Santo, but currently lives in Vila Velha. He graduated in engineering because of his father, but is currently studying medicine and says he intends to continue in the field of nutrology. Reproduction / Instagram 7 / 20 Cabin: Paulo André Born in Santo André, São Paulo, Paulo André is 23 years old and is an Olympic athlete. Son of former sprinter Carlos José Camilo de Oliveira, who represented Brazil in competitions in the 80’s. He started in athletics in the sports initiation project set up by his father in Vila Velha, Espírito Santo and already holds titles of great importance in the sport. Reproduction / Instagram 8 / 20 Popcorn: Lais Caldas As soon as she was announced as the first participant of the Pipoca ward, the 30-year-old doctor from Goiás, Laís Caldas, saw her popularity on social networks grow at an astronomical progression. Less than five minutes after the announcement of her presence on the program, Laís had already gained more than 100,000 followers on Instagram. Reproduction / Instagram 9 / 20 Cabin: Jade Picon Digital influencer and businesswoman, Jade Picon is 20 years old and was born in the city of São Paulo, where she lives today. Internet celebrity, started at age 9 in the middle. João Guilherme’s ex-girlfriend, has already been identified as Neymar’s affair. Reproduction / Instagram 10 / 20 Popcorn: Luciano Estevan Luciano was born and raised in Florianópolis, Santa Catarina, is 28 years old and is an actor and dancer. He has been in a non-monogamous relationship for eight years and is currently entering the house committed. Raisa Cavaignac/Gshow 11 / 20 Cabin: Naiara Azevedo Singer Naiara Azevedo, 32, was born in the city of Farol, in the interior of Paraná, but now lives in Goiânia. Raised on the family farm with uncles, cousins ​​and grandparents who were musicians, she had a country influence from an early age. Reinaldo Canato/UOL 12 / 20 Popcorn: Jessilane Alves Born in Bahia and resident of Valparaíso de Goiás, in Goiás, Jessilane is a Biology teacher and is 26 years old. Her first formal job was at the age of 14 and currently the sister is a postgraduate in Sign Language, studying to be an interpreter. Reproduction / Instagram 13 / 20 Cabin: Tiago Abravanel Neto de Silvio Santos, the actor, singer, presenter and businessman was born in São Paulo and is 34 years old. From a family of artists, he began his career in theater at the age of 17. He also accumulates work as a voice actor in Brazilian versions of international children’s films. Reinaldo Canato/UOL 14 / 20 Popcorn: Natalia Deodato Mineira, Natália is 22 years old and lives in Belo Horizonte. Model and nail designer, she started working at the age of 9 and has never stopped. During the pandemic, she returned to work with her mother at the beauty salon, but her big dream is to be an actress. Reproduction / Instagram 15 / 20 Cabin: Douglas Silva Actor Douglas Silva is 33 years old and was born in Rio de Janeiro. He became known for the character Dadinho, in his childhood, in the movie ‘City of God’. Roberto Filho/Brazil News 16 / 20 Popcorn: Rodrigo Mussi Rodrigo is 36 years old and is from São José dos Campos, in the interior of São Paulo. Graduated in Business Administration, he works as a commercial manager. At the age of 18 he went to live alone and has already lived in Australia. He stayed abroad for three years and worked as a bricklayer, model and soccer player at the university, where he took a postgraduate course in Marketing. In 2017 he returned to Brazil to start from scratch. Reproduction / Instagram 17 / 20 Cabin: Linn da Quebrada Actress and singer, Linn da Quebrada is 31 years old, was born in the capital of São Paulo, but grew up in the interior of the state. She began her artistic career as a performer, and, in her adolescence, was also a hairdresser’s assistant. In work and in life, she is also known for social activism in favor of minorities. Playback / Instagram 18 / 20 Popcorn: Slovenia Slovenia is the name of an Eastern European country, but also of one of the BBB participants. Model and influencer, she is 25 years old and was born in João Pessoa, Paraíba. Reproduction / Instagram 19 / 20 Cabin: Maria Born and raised in Cidade Alta, North Zone of Rio de Janeiro, actress and singer Maria is 21 years old. A lot of people don’t know, but her name is Vitória. His voice became known to the public through the Poesia Acústica project. In a solo career, he has singles that have millions of views on social media. He gained prominence when playing Verena in the soap opera “Amor de Mãe”, in 2019. Reproduction / Instagram 20 / 20 Popcorn: Vinicius Vinicius is 23 years old and was born in Crato, Ceará. He holds a degree in Law, but does not intend to be a lawyer. She works at her family’s restaurant and makes videos to earn extra income on social media. Reproduction / Instagram