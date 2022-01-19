iPhone 13 mini: g1 tests ‘cheaper’ version of Apple’s cell phone | Technology

THE g1 tested the iPhone 13 mini, the “cheapest” version among the new iPhones, which starts at R$6,599. It is also the most compact, with a 5.4-inch screen versus 6.1 for the iPhone 13 and 13 Pro and 6.5 inches for the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

See below the highlights and differentials of the model in relation to previous generations, other current iPhone models and the competition:

For those willing to pay dearly for a cell phone and looking for a powerful device, with one of the best cameras on the market, but at the same time don’t give up a more compact model.

Most of the devices available with these features are large and heavy – the traditional iPhone 13 weighs 174 grams, while the mini version weighs 141 grams, for example.

This iPhone 13 mini differential, however, also brings a setback: its battery lasts less than the competition (and among the iPhones themselves).

Regarding the iPhone 12:

The iPhone 13 mini hasn’t changed much in terms of looks compared to its predecessor. On the inside, there aren’t that many differences either, but there are small interesting advances:

the screen notch, where the selfie camera is, is slightly smaller;

the minimum internal space is 128GB, double what was on last year’s model;

the processor is more advanced and this allowed the battery to last longer (Apple’s promise is an additional hour and a half of autonomy, compared to iPhone 12 mini);

the cameras have been improved – the wider-angle sensor is faster, and the main sensor captures 47% more light, according to Apple;

in addition, only the 13th generation has the “cinematic mode”, which allows you to record videos with a blurred background and switch focus between people in the scene.

Regarding the other iPhone 13:

The traditional iPhone 13, which starts at R$7,599, has a larger 6.1-inch screen. Because it is thicker, the battery lasts longer. The rest of the features are identical: same set of cameras, processor and features.

The figure changes in relation to the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, which cost from R$9,499 and R$10,499, respectively. These two models have an even more advanced camera set, bigger battery and a sleeker look.

Regarding the competition:

It is the only powerful device that has a more compact body – its more direct competitor, Galaxy S21, has a 6.2-inch screen (almost the same size as the traditional iPhone 13).

It has one of the best cameras available – in a test carried out by g1 with several high-end models, the iPhone 13 (which shares the same sensor as the iPhone 13 mini), stood out, for example.

Here’s how Apple’s sensor compared to rivals:

And, for those who are part of the Apple ecosystem and use a MacBook, for example, the “conversation” between devices is unbeatable – it’s easy to send a link from the cell phone to the computer, even the “copy and paste” is synchronized if both devices are connected to the same Wi-Fi network.

For those who are used to using much larger devices on a daily basis, adaptation should be quick, but there are some ups and downs.

Using a smaller cell phone is interesting for the possibility of typing and doing several things with one hand (which is very difficult on a larger phone).

On the other hand, watching videos and browsing photos from social media gives a feeling of “squeezing” – – there is no less detail or quality, but the viewing space is simply smaller, which can be a negative point, especially for those who already got used to “screens”.

In terms of performance, it’s a virtually flawless phone. It’s fast, stable and delivers everything you’d expect from a model that costs over R$6,000. The battery life is also satisfactory, it lasts all day with ordinary use.

On a test day, it was unplugged at 100% charge at 7am and it only got close to the remaining 15% at 8pm. The average usage with the screen on was 4h35, with 2h35 on stand-by – according to operating system reports.

The phone does not disappoint in photos either, with a very reliable camera – in addition to being agile in focusing and interpreting the scene, the color reproduction is quite faithful and the photos come out quite sharp. Even at night, the results are great.

Here are some examples of photos taken with the device:

The camera application remains easy to use, although it has gained more options in the latest version of the system.

One of the strengths of this model is the possibility to configure a preference for the colors of the photos – options such as “rich contrast”, “vibrant”, “warm” or “cool” are available, which slightly alter the contrast and brightness profile. It works like a filter, although it’s not exactly that – just choose it once and the adjustment will always be active in the camera app.

There’s not much to complain about, other than the high price and the fact that Apple took the accessories out of the box. The only item is a cable with a USB-C and a Lightning end (which goes in the phone). People who don’t have a compatible charger need to add at least R$200 to their bill.

