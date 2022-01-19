Is telemarketing upsetting you? Learn how to block calls | Economy

shutterstock Telemarketing

Receiving telemarketing calls with proposals that you are not interested in can be very annoying. However, there are some alternatives to avoid the inconvenience. In addition to blocking the caller from the phone itself, consumers can resort to applications that block unwanted calls.

One of them is Mr. Number, which blocks calls and texts from any phone number the user wants, including private ones. There are also functions to avoid calls from specific cities and to register numbers as spam, registering the phone in a data center that serves all users.

Highly rated on app stores, Call Control is another option that helps block unwanted phones. Its differential is to have previously registered a list of contacts of telemarketing companies. Thus, right after installing it, the user is already warned of calls with card offers, telephone plans, among others.

Hiya: Caller ID & Spam Blocker, available for iOS system, promises to automatically block scams and fraudulent calls; decline recorded, telemarketing or billing calls; in addition to transforming an unknown caller into a name, that is, identifying in your global database who is calling in real time.

There is also the Swedish app Truecaller, which is operating in partnership with operators Vivo, Claro and Oi. It lets you know who is calling, even if you don’t have the contact saved in your phonebook. To do so, it searches a collaborative database, in which users themselves register fraudulent or company numbers.

In a note, Oi explained that “it offers customers the Te Ligou Pro service, which allows the identification of calls from unknown numbers, blocking unwanted calls, in addition to managing these actions through the Truecaller application. message (SMS) with the word WHO to the number 455”.

Claro said that “the service is included in Claro’s postpaid plans and can also be contracted in the prepaid weekly plan for R$3.99 or monthly for R$9.99”. In these cases, the user has access to Truecaller’s premium features, which also include: call recording; incognito mode; more contact requests; premium seal; who viewed my profile; and there are no ads.

Vivo stated that it “acts as a digital services hub, in partnership with other companies from different sectors, to facilitate its customers’ access to the most relevant and sought after content and services on the market. The company, in agreement with Truecaller, offers the caller identification service, which can be contracted by Vivo Appstore, with payment made through the invoice or recharge by customers of the pre- and post-paid plans”.

do not disturb me

In order not to be disturbed, there is still the option to register on the Não Me Perturbe platform, register to request the blocking of receiving calls related to offers of telecommunications services, from payroll service providers or financial institutions. The initiative, created by telecom operators in July 2019, is part of the sector’s self-regulation measures to improve the relationship with consumers.

During the year 2022 alone, more than 2 million numbers were registered. In all, there are already 9.55 million phones registered to not receive unwanted calls.

Most of the blocked numbers are in the state of São Paulo, with 4.594 million registered numbers. São Paulo also has the largest customer base in the country, with 71.8 million cell phones and 10.7 million landlines. In second place in terms of volume of registrations on the platform is Minas Gerais, with 856 thousand numbers, followed by Paraná with 844 thousand and Rio de Janeiro with 587 thousand records.

The Federal District, however, has the highest proportion of telephone numbers registered on the platform, with 297 thousand registered numbers, equivalent to 5.8% of the DF’s landline and mobile telephone base.

To register, simply access the website https://www.naomeperturbe.com.br/ or contact any Procon in the country. Blocking occurs within 30 days of ordering.