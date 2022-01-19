‘It’s not like the flu’ · TV News

Recovered from Covid-19, Renata Vasconcellos returned to the command of Jornal Nacional this Tuesday (18). Alongside William Bonner, the anchor commented on her experience with the virus and warned viewers: “It’s not like the flu.”

“On Saturday [8], I was at home, I started to have a little bit of a sore throat at night and I started to feel a little congested. I decided to take a quick test to see, and it was negative. The symptoms persisted, I took the test again the next day, and it was positive.”

Questioned by Bonner, Renata said that the symptoms of the disease vary according to each person: “In my case, it was a mild sore throat, it lasted a few days, and this feeling of congestion [nasal] which is different from a common flu. I don’t know if other people who have had Covid have this feeling, it’s not like the flu. It’s similar, but not the same.”

“It’s a different feeling, very congested. I didn’t feel tired, I had very little cough, I sneezed a little. By the fifth day, I felt prostration, but soon after it got better. , added.

The journalist stressed that she took two doses of the vaccine against Covid-19 and that, because of the positive result, she will have to wait another month for the third dose.

“I want to thank everyone for the opportunity to be back at your house, thank you very much, bringing the news from Jornal Nacional, and to say that it is a pleasure to be back at work after Covid”, scored Renata. On the days she was away, the journalist was replaced by Ana Luiza Guimarães.

Check out the video: