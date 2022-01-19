Jacquin says that television changed his life and remembers when he was refused an audition

This Monday’s Roda Viva (17) interviewed chef and presenter Erick Jacquin.

Jacquin told the bench about the beginning of his career in television and how the new profession helped him to overcome a difficult moment in his life.

According to him, it was a personal desire to work in television, but in his first audition he was rejected because of his bad Portuguese.

“It was a total disappointment. They told me that the test was very good, but that I didn’t speak Portuguese, so I couldn’t be hired. I was very sad, because it was a difficult moment in my life and I told my wife that only TV could save us”, he commented.

The chef explained how he managed to join Masterchef in the future: “They called me saying they wanted to put me on a program and I arranged a meeting at my house, because I was ashamed of my restaurant. I told them they weren’t going to leave without signing the contract”.

Jacquin also joked that he prepared drinks for the guests so that they could understand his Portuguese, but that it was not necessary to do tests, they had already defined the hiring even before the meeting.

“I knew this contract would change my life. When the program started, everything changed, the phone rang again,” said the chef.

