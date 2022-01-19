Jamie Lynn, Britney Spears’ sister, comments on the singer’s breakup with Justin Timberlake: “Painful”

There are people playing with fire around here… And yes, we’re talking about you, Jamie Lynn Spears! The actress continues to promote her biography “Things I Should Have Said”, and once again spoke about Britney Spears – even after being detonated by her sister three times in a row in the last week alone. Now, the artist told how she felt (?) with the end of the relationship of the little pop princess with Justin Timberlake.

In an interview with People magazine, released on Monday (17), Jamie Lynn recalled the breakup of one of the most iconic couples in pop culture, two decades ago, when she was just 10 years old. “I think everyone thought it was forever”, started. “I was so sad, first because my sister was so sad, but it was also the first time I saw that maybe I didn’t know everything about the relationship. Maybe they were protecting me and obviously why would they talk to me about anything.”, commented the actress, referring to the controversies surrounding the end.

At the time, Justin Timberlake made his solo debut releasing the song “Cry Me A River”, suggesting that he had been betrayed by his ex. “I thought about how painful it must have been for my sister when the song came out”, said Jamie Lynn. “Don’t get me wrong, like, this is a way to launch your solo career, right? That’s one way to do it, but I felt really sad.” vented.

The actress also remembered another song that was made in a tone of relief, but this one recorded by Britney Spears. “And my sister, she wrote this song ‘Everytime’. She is beyond brilliant with anything creative, she made this song on the piano and wrote it, and it still makes me cry because I think about how heartbroken she was, because it was her song and it was his song.”, he explained.

What a thing, no?! Over the past few days, Jamie Lynn Spears has been talking a lot about her sister when she publicized her book. On “Good Morning America”, she even cried when talking about her relationship with the artist. Without mincing words, Britney Spears accused the relative of having been supported with her money throughout her life. “Never had to work for anything”, shot in a stretch. Afterwards, the pop princess denied a bizarre story about her included in the biography, and vented when talking about how Jamie acted at the time she was admitted to a rehab clinic.