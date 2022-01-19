Jandrei says that Ceni was decisive in exchanging Santos for São Paulo: “I want to get some tips” | São Paulo

Tuesday morning at Barra Funda’s CT started with training and ended with the presentation of goalkeeper Jandrei. According to São Paulo reinforcement talking to the press, the new tricolor shirt 93 explained that the presence of Rogério Ceni was one of the fundamental factors for going to the club. He defended Santos.

– São Paulo is a giant team, and it is an honor to wear this shirt. When I received the invitation, with the first contact, I didn’t think twice. I was interested in coming because of the size of São Paulo, the weight of the shirt and also having Rogério as a coach, this influenced me a lot in the choice – said the goalkeeper.

See Jandrei’s press conference in São Paulo

1 of 4 Jandrei was presented this Tuesday — Photo: Rubens Chiri / saopaulofc Jandrei was presented this Tuesday — Photo: Rubens Chiri / saopaulofc

Jandrei arrives at Morumbi to fight for a starting spot with Tiago Volpi. Among the main characteristics, the goalkeeper has the game with his feet as a virtue. In front of Rogério Ceni, the idea of ​​the second reinforcement presented by São Paulo is to evolve in this sense.

– When I was announced in São Paulo, I said that for me it would be a great growth to work with Rogério Ceni. A goalkeeper who was victorious, who scored goals, who had that differential. For me, the issue of taking free kicks and penalties, I want, I want to improve – assured Jandrei.

+ Read more news about São Paulo

– I train, but I never had a very big follow-up. I certainly want to get some tips, a little bit of that, so that suddenly in training I can improve this, the game with my feet, a characteristic that Rogério wants us to play – he reported.

The new São Paulo goalkeeper left Santos, with whom he had a commitment until the end of Paulistão, and signed a contract until December 31, 2023. Jandrei’s possible debut will be on January 27, the date of Tricolor’s first match in Paulistão , against Guarani, in Campinas, from 21:30 (Brasília time).

2 of 4 Jandrei will wear jersey number 93 at São Paulo — Photo: Rubens Chiri / saopaulofc Jandrei will wear the number 93 jersey at São Paulo — Photo: Rubens Chiri / saopaulofc

Check out more answers from Jandrei:

You and Volpi are the main goalkeepers. Palmeiras have Weverton and Lomba. Santos has João Paulo and John. Corinthians has Cássio and now Ivan. They are teams that strengthen themselves to have two good goalkeepers with the possibility of being holders. How important is it?

– It is a pleasure to wear the São Paulo shirt, where several great goalkeepers who made history played. I think it’s good for the club and good for the players, good for the goalkeepers. Let’s help each other, try to grow, me, Volpi, Couto, Lorenzo. It is very valid for all the goalkeepers who are here and for São Paulo. The teams understood this, it is a growth of the goalkeepers. We’re going to look for our space, but we have to do our best on a daily basis so that we can put São Paulo in the place it deserves, looking for titles and big things.

Did Rogério participate in your hiring?

– First contact was here in CT. He went through my hiring and we talked a lot on my arrival. We had a chat before training. The lack issue still hasn’t been able to train, the trainings are being very intense to work on the physical and tactical part. There hasn’t been any specific training yet, so we’ll leave it later, when the trainings are more underway. Follow this evolution, follow this plan that has been working, there is growth on the field, we keep working in the pre-season

What made you switch from Santos to São Paulo? João Paulo and John’s competition for Volpi?– This competition is very good for the professional, for the group, for the club, we will aim for victories, seek to help the team in the best possible way on the field. Off the field, in training, in the locker room during matches, it’s trying to help. We have to seek the best for São Paulo, we have to prioritize the club and seek achievements for the club.

3 of 4 Jandrei, in Covid test in São Paulo — Photo: Rubens Chiri / saopaulofc.net Jandrei, in Covid test in São Paulo — Photo: Rubens Chiri / saopaulofc.net

pressure on São Paulo

– I see it as a positive side, not as negative pressure. We have examples of several goalkeepers who made history. We have to base ourselves, see the great achievements of how they behaved on the field. We have Rogério here every day, we have to take him and see how he learns. We have to evolve day by day, taking examples on and off the field, with positioning tips so that we can make history in São Paulo.

– I see this pressure as a positive way, just as I’m going to pull Tiago up, I’m going to pull another one up, we’re going to try to evolve, having as examples the great goalkeepers of the past. I will try to help São Paulo in the best way possible so that we are remembered in a positive way.

Who starts the season as a starter?

– Volpi had his moments last year, but he is a great goalkeeper and had a spectacular year. If you take isolated shots, every goalkeeper will have something. He works a lot, I will learn a lot on a daily basis. He works a lot, pushes himself, gives himself 100% in training. We have to prioritize, help São Paulo, regardless of who plays.

“If I’m at the bank, I’ll help. Playing, I will help. It’s doing your best to help São Paulo, regardless of who starts the year playing. It’s Roger’s decision. We have to be ready for when the chance comes. It is to seek personal and professional growth to evolve and help São Paulo.

Few games in recent years

– I had few opportunities to play. My daily quest is evolution. I’ve been evolving a lot. In Italy, I trained with great goalkeepers, with a lot of quality and great projection. We have to be on the pitch, play and have rhythm, but I had great growth in Italy, as in Athletico, a club with fantastic structure, good work methodology. At Santos, I had an opportunity in three months, but it’s being ready

São Paulo different than ended the season? What to expect?

– From what you can see, it’s a very good group. The signings came to add up. Whoever was at the club, the team that was here was very good. The team is building up, showing a great evolution. We are getting complete to train, we are evolving very well. The workouts are intense, always with a very high rotation. We can expect a very competitive São Paulo this year. We always have to look for the best. As short as it is, it is a valid period, we have to take advantage of the training to get ready on the 27th.

+ Watch: all about the negotiations of the São Paulo