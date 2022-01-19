Japan imposes new health restrictions due to outbreak of the omicron variant

TOKYO, Jan 19, 2022 (AFP) – The Japanese government on Wednesday approved new health restrictions for much of the country, including Tokyo, to contain an outbreak of coronavirus caused by the omicron variant.

The restrictions in 13 regions, aimed mainly at night establishments, are much less rigid than a confinement and will be in effect from Friday (21) until mid-February.

The central government’s resolution allows each region to decide which specific measures to take. Most regions have asked bars and restaurants to reduce their opening hours, or to suspend the sale of alcoholic beverages.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida explained that the government seeks to be “fully prepared” for the fight against the latest wave of covid-19.

“We will work in close coordination with regional governments,” Kishida said, announcing the measures at a meeting of the working group in charge of fighting the virus.

“With scientific assessments by experts, the cooperation of medical professionals and, above all, the cooperation of the Japanese population, we will overcome this situation,” he added.

The omicron variant has sparked a resurgence of the coronavirus in Japan, with more than 30,000 daily cases reported for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

Japan has been less hit by the coronavirus than other countries, but officials and experts fear that a spike in infections will put pressure on the country’s healthcare system.

Three Japanese regions already face restrictions for the virus, after the increase in cases associated with US military bases. More than 78% of the Japanese population is fully vaccinated, but only 1.2% received a booster dose.