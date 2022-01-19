Jessilane loses patience with Slovenia after immunity test TV News

Jessilane Alves did not hide her disappointment with the attitudes of Slovenia Marques during the BBB22 immunity test. The pair were the first to leave the competition this Wednesday morning (19), and the teacher attributed the defeat to the model’s lack of concentration. Several times while in the dynamic, the Bahian asked her friend to stop talking and focus on the main task.

“Stop talking, please,” begged the biologist. “Sis, I’m focused, relax. You’re very tense”, replied Slovenia, who added: “You’re pushing too much, you’re hurting me”. At 4:15 am on Wednesday, the teacher lost her balance and dropped the boxes.

As soon as they returned to the house, the model assumed that she did not like the result. “Am I happy? No. But it’s fine,” she blurted out. “I couldn’t afford it. But I have this responsibility with you”, replied Jessilane.

The test consisted of balancing four boxes with your hands without dropping them. The brothers needed to stand on opposite sides and hold the objects. In addition to the boxes not being able to fall to the ground, they had to stand and touch only the closest cube – the two in the middle, therefore, could not be touched.

After a certain period, a siren was activated and the competitors had to discard the objects and get new ones from the central conveyor belt. This changeover time was timed by production.

