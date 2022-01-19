Justice accepts request from City Hall and prohibits strike by doctors in SP

The Justice of São Paulo accepted this Tuesday, 18, a request from the City Hall of the capital and decided to prevent the realization of a strike of doctors. The strike of professionals from Basic Health Units (UBSs) had been scheduled by the São Paulo Doctors Union (Simesp) for this Wednesday, 19.

Professionals complain of work overload and embezzlement of teams, in addition to non-payment of overtime. Another category claim is the exemption from attending weekends and holidays. The mobilization of doctors takes place amid the advancement of the Ômicron variant and the explosion of infections by covid-19 in the capital.

In yesterday’s injunction, the vice president of the São Paulo Court of Justice, Guilherme Gonçalves Strenger, said that the strike is “abusive” because a stoppage of municipal public health services can cause “irreparable damage or difficult to repair to citizens”. , including possible patient deaths from lack of care.

“It is worth saying, although the strike is a social right that finds a constitutional shelter, the scenario currently experienced is extremely exceptional, in which hospitals and beds are overloaded, with high occupancy rates and huge queues of patients waiting for care” , writes Stronger.

The decision is for doctors to remain in activity, under penalty of a daily fine of R$ 600 thousand, in case of non-compliance. A conciliation hearing between City Hall and Simesp was scheduled for January 27th.

Simesp was preparing a day of mobilization in the city’s UBSs, with the distribution of letters to the population and the fixing of posters at the posts. Doctors were also instructed to take pictures of the movement in each of the health units and to participate in a protest in front of the City Hall headquarters.

Sought, the union informed that it would hold a meeting last night to deliberate on the directions of the stoppage after the judicial decision. Until 9 pm, Simesp had not responded about the continuation of the strike.

Overtime

The City Hall stated, by means of a note, that the demands of the category were met. And cited the decision to pay, later this month, 100% of the bank of hours accumulated by doctors until December 31 of last year.

He also said that he is “looking for professionals as soon as possible to cover the shifts, if necessary”. According to City Hall, partner organizations have already received authorization to hire 700 health workers.

The information is from the newspaper. The State of São Paulo.

