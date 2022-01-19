Justice suspends stoppage of doctors in São Paulo – Época Negócios

+



Hospital, nurses, doctors, doctor, nurse, coronavirus, covid-19 (Photo: Rovena Rosa / Agência Brasil)

The Justice of São Paulo granted this Tuesday an injunction that suspends the strike called by health professionals from the public network of the capital of São Paulo for Wednesday, considering the possible damages to the population by the strike amid the Covid-19 pandemic, he informed. the Municipal Health Department.

The São Paulo Doctors Union (Simesp) had approved the strike in assembly last week. The category alleges that professionals are suffering from exhaustion in the face of the surge of Covid caused by the Ômicron variant and the removal of colleagues contaminated by the virus. The professionals want the city hall to immediately hire more teams and guarantee minimum working conditions, among other demands.

A meeting the day before between the union and the secretariat ended without an agreement, which led the municipal authorities to resort to justice to avoid the stoppage. According to the secretary, demands of health professionals were met, such as a promise to pay bank hours and hire more professionals.

“On Tuesday afternoon, the municipal administration obtained an injunction that suspends the strike that the São Paulo Doctors’ Union (Simesp) had called. pandemic of Covid-19”, said the secretary in a note.

The secretariat added that the decision signed by the vice president of the Court of Justice of the State of São Paulo (TJSP), Guilherme Gonçalves Strenger, warns of the “serious damage that can be caused to the population by the stoppage”.

The injunction establishes that the category must remain in activity, under penalty of a daily fine of 600 thousand reais in case of non-compliance, according to the secretary.

Simesp did not immediately respond to a request for comment.