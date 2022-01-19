Know when the 40% FGTS fine is paid to the worker

The Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) concerns a right of every CLT worker, however, access to the amounts deposited in the fund is only allowed in specific situations.

Among the possibilities of withdrawing the FGTS, is the withdrawal of the fund in cases of dismissal, however, not all types of exemption grant this right, nor does the 40% fine on the fund, paid on termination.

In this sense, the fine is granted when the dismissal comes from the employer. In addition, there must be no serious reasons that led to the dismissal of the employee. In other words, the FGTS + the 40% fine is paid to the worker in cases of unfair dismissal.

It should be noted that employees dismissed in a consensual manner, that is, when the dismissal is at the discretion of both the employer and the employee, will also have the fund. However, the termination fine is reduced to 20%, and the FGTS to 80%.

In view of this, it is necessary to emphasize that workers dismissed for just cause, and people who resigned, will not be entitled to a 40% fine on the fund.

Is the 40% fine paid to supporters of the birthday loot?

For those who still don’t know, the birthday loot concerns one of the ways to redeem the FGTS. The modality allows the withdrawal of part of the balance of the fund, annually, in the month of the worker’s birthday, as the name suggests.

Regarding the question that entitles this topic, it is a relevant question since those who adhere to the birthday loot, lose access to the FGTS in possible dismissals without just cause.

However, the 40% fine continues to be due in these cases, since the situation of the dismissal does not change, so that there remains no serious misconduct, which justifies the dismissal.