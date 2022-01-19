Konami releases Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel by surprise on PS4 and PS5; free title

Facebook

Konami released today, without notice, Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel for PS4 and PS5. The title should also be available for Xbox Series, Xbox One, Switch, PC via Steam, iOS and Android.

Check the details below. Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel It’s a free game, but it has microtransactions. PS Plus subscribers can enjoy a bundle of 50 tickets at no additional cost (PS4 and PS5).

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel It has subtitles in Brazilian Portuguese.

Update: if you try to enter the game after downloading it, you will see that the servers are under maintenance. It is likely that the official launch will end up happening tomorrow (19) with an announcement from Konami.

Description:

Finally, the digital card game of “Yu-Gi-Oh!” digital that you’ve been waiting for!

The definitive edition of the competitive card game that has been evolving for over 20 years! Duel at the highest level against Duelists from around the world.

Get ready: it’s Duel time!

[Sobre “Yu-Gi-Oh! MASTER DUEL”]You can now play the “Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG” digitally, anywhere. Fast-paced duels with stunning HD graphics and a dynamic new soundtrack! Get ready to challenge Duelists around the world!

◇ Duel at Any Level!

The complete Yu-Gi-Oh! is available to anyone regardless of skill level. Don’t worry if you’ve been a new Duelist or haven’t Dueled in a while, the in-game tutorials will teach you the basics of Dueling in Yu-Gi-Oh! ILLUSTRATED PRINTS. When you’re done, you’ll receive a Deck to help you start your journey! Collect new cards as you progress through the game to spice up your Decks!

◇ Rotating Tournament Formats

Mix it all up and put your Dueling skills to the test! A wide variety of events and tournaments will be available to Duelists. Build and Duel different Decks using over 10,000 unique cards and special tournament-specific rules! Choose the tournament YOU want to Duel in and aim for first place!

◇ Discover the Stories Behind the Cards

Solo Mode will guide you through the stories of the Yu-Gi-Oh! GTC Hone your Dueling skills by completing these stories. Recommended for beginners, experienced Duelists, and those interested in learning more about the world of Yu-Gi-Oh! GCT

◇ Resources

Compatible with the “Yu-Gi-Oh! neuron”

Access Duelist Deck Lists from around the world and upgrade your own Deck! Try the demo-buy feature to simulate which cards you might get in your first hand!

[Sobre “Yu-Gi-Oh!”]“Yu-Gi-Oh!” is a popular manga created by Kazuki Takahashi, which has been serialized in SHUEISHA Inc.’s “WEEKLY SHONEN JUMP” since 1996. Konami Digital Entertainment Co., Ltd. offers a Trading Card Card (TCG) and console games based on “Yu -Gi-Oh!” developed from the original manga, which has been enjoyed all over the world. [Recomendado para os seguintes Duelistas]TCG DuelistsYu-Gi-Oh! DUEL LINKS

Duelists who like more competitive gameplay.

This game contains virtual currency purchases used to win items randomly.