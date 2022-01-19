Laís and Bárbara win first resistance test and gain immunity TV News

Bárbara Heck and Laís Caldas won the first resistance test of the BBB22 and won immunity for the formation of the first wall. They defeated Lucas Bissoli and Luciano Estevam, who were the last pair to leave the dispute that lasted more than 12 hours.

Participants had to hold four cubes lined up with products from a department store. They could not drop objects over a period of time, nor could they touch the two middle cubes. After a siren, each pair had to go to a conveyor belt with the objects and select four new cubes.

Then they went back to a base, where they had to put the pieces together and hold them. When the timer ended, the participants had to keep the structure steady. The last pair to remain in the challenge was the one who won the activity and guaranteed immunity.

Jessilane Alves and Eslovênia Marques were the first to be eliminated from the race, around 4:30 am this Wednesday (19), after dropping the cubes. Rodrigo Mussi and Eliezer Netto also lost their balance and were the second to leave the dispute. Vinicius Fernandes (Vyni) and Natália Deodato were eliminated after one of them touched the middle cubes.

BBB22 dynamics

According to the schedule presented by Tadeu Schmidt, on Thursday (20), the members of the Camarote will also compete in an immunity test, in which two celebrities will receive the benefit. In addition, the entry of Jade Picon, Arthur Aguiar and Linn da Quebrada is scheduled for this date – they tested positive for Covid-19 and, therefore, remain in quarantine.

On Friday (21), all the brothers will participate in a test, when the leader and angel of the week will be defined (in this cycle, he will be autoimmune).

On Sunday (23), the formation of a triple wall will take place. With the angel immunized, the leader will indicate a brother to the hot seat, and this confined will have the right to counterattack. Then the participants will vote for two people. The Bate and Volta event will be disputed by the nominee of the counterattack and the two most voted confined in the house. The winner will be free of popular vote.

