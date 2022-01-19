Lara romances Ravi and leaves Christian upset · TV News

Lara (Andréia Horta) and Ravi (Juan Paiva) will start a romance in the last chapters of Um Lugar ao Sol. When Christian/Renato (Cauã Reymond) discovers his best friend’s relationship with his ex-girlfriend in Globo’s nine o’clock soap opera.

The cook’s approach to the young man will happen after the usurper abandons Noca’s granddaughter (Marieta Severo) once again. Ravi, who has been in love with Lara in the past, will buy her pains and break up with the Redeemer executive.

The friendship of Joy’s ex-partner (Lara Tremouroux) with the school restaurant teacher will turn into a romance. One day, the protagonist will see Francisco with his beloved and become suspicious. He will ask questions to the chef’s employees, but they will all talk back.

Barbara’s ex-husband (Alinne Moraes), then, will demand explanations from Ravi. “Sorry, but I don’t owe you satisfaction”, the boy will shoot. Christian will not accept the answer, and the two will end up arguing.

As the telenovela is already fully recorded, different endings were prepared for the characters. One of the endings for Ravi would be a tragic death after a fight with his former best friend. However, Lícia Manzo gave up on killing him in a car accident because she understands that she is the only one capable of helping Christian to redeem himself for his crimes. “He has a lot of strength and charisma”, evaluated the author.

In all, the team and the cast produced no less than four possible outcomes for the former driver of the Assunção family. Before the end of the serial, the good guy will still have an involvement with Thaiane (Georgina Castro), Lara’s cousin.

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo. Due to the new outbreak of Covid-19, the serial won two more on the air and will be extended until March 26. The plot will be replaced by the remake of Pantanal on March 28.

