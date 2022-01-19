Lara’s taxi ride to Rio becomes a joke among the public · TV news

In this Tuesday’s chapter (18) of Um Lugar ao Sol, Lara (Andréia Horta) slapped Christian (Cauã Reymond) in the face. But even that didn’t stop the character from being mocked once again by the public. The girl from Globo’s nine o’clock soap opera, who was at a bus station, preferred to pay R$300 in a taxi to go from Minas Gerais to Rio de Janeiro rather than take a bus.

Before this timely decision, the cook was preparing to leave the city of Pouso Feliz, when she was approached by Mateus (Danton Mello), who tried to convince her to stay. Shortly after, Ravi (Juan Paiva) appeared and once again shook up their relationship by stealing the attention of Noca’s granddaughter (Marieta Severo).

As if that wasn’t enough, Christian also showed up there and stole a kiss. After so much stress, Lara ran out and asked a taxi driver if he would take her to Rio de Janeiro. The driver charged R$300 for the ride. Desperate, she agreed to pay the amount to leave the city, which left viewers of the serial baffled.

“Where would I pay R$300 for a taxi, Lara”, mocked an internet user named Babi. “This chapter today is not making any sense! How did Lara miss the bus? He was there and she just didn’t get on,” said another identified as Euphorica.

There were also those who scoffed that the situation was reminiscent of Gloria Perez’s soap operas, such as A Força do Querer (2017), in which Bibi (Juliana Paes) also took a taxi to cross states.

Check out some reactions from the audience:

Lara ricassa, go to Rio with the taxi that charged 300 reais#UmLugarAoSol — Nana (@naomi________m) January 19, 2022

Lara crossing states on Uber. You think it’s Viih Tube. #UmLugarAoSol — Janaína, not the Easter one (@Jana_Oliveira1) January 19, 2022

This chapter today is not making any sense!!! How did Lara miss the bus? He was there and she just didn’t board 🤷🏾‍♀️🤷🏾‍♀️🤷🏾‍♀️ #UmLugarAoSol — euphorica (@nataliabalb_) January 19, 2022

lara ia left the bus station because she was going after mateus then she goes and takes a taxi to go back to rio i didn’t understand it was nothing #UmLugarAoSol — Alanna (@alannas88) January 19, 2022

Lara doing the bibi and taking a taxi from one state to another like it’s around the corner #UmLugarAoSol — cleiton (@cleitoncrv) January 19, 2022

Lara told Ravi that she was going to stay another day in Pouso Feliz, and when I thought she was going to look for Mateus, she took a taxi to Rio!? #UmLugarAoSol — Cida Freitas (@CidaToddy) January 19, 2022

LARA PREFERS TO PAY 300 REAIS IN A TAXI TO RIO DE JANEIRO, DO NOT STOP #UmLugarAoSolpic.twitter.com/Dy4ibUyLLU — decolonial kafka (@oelvianna) January 19, 2022

Lara taking a taxi to Rio de Janeiro just like Bibi going from the Northeast to there #UmLugarAoSolpic.twitter.com/g05Kyx2PKs — Eric (@umnovelleirotal) January 19, 2022

Lara is rich right

Bought 3 plane tickets for a woman there

Now he paid 300 conto for the taxi#UmLugaraoSol — Tay ♡’SKZ (@Whalien07) January 19, 2022

where would i pay 300 reais for a taxi lara woman #UmLugarAoSol — babi (@babstuita) January 19, 2022

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo. With the new outbreak of Covid-19, the serial will have two more weeks on the air and will run until March 26. The plot will be replaced by the remake of Pantanal, written by Bruno Luperi, starting on March 28.

Check out the summaries of the chapters of the nine o’clock soap opera that TV news publish daily.

Learn all about the next chapters of soap operas with the Noveleiros podcast

Listen to “#88 – Resurrect! Nelio’s Return in Nos Tempos do Imperador” on Spreaker.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube and watch videos with revelations of what will happen in Um Lugar ao Sol and other soap operas: