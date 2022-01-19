“Last Dance won’t do anything against my team”, comments s1mple | DRAFT5

Current champion of the Major of CS:GO, Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev was not impressed with the design of the Last Dance of Gabriel”falleN” Toledo. In a recent broadcast, the athlete gave his opinion on the new Brazilian team, when questioned by spectators.
Without showing any excitement, s1mple answered if Last Dance would be coming after the Natus Vincere. “Last Dance is coming after me? Man, Last Dance is going to another world, just another world. Last Dance won’t do anything, I’m telling you now. Last Dance won’t do anything to mine team. They can win a game in a year, but nothing more“, commented the AWPer.
NAVI, the best team in the world in CS:GO currently, has been in the Top 1 of the world rankings for months. s1mple is expected to receive the award for best player in the world by HLTV, which will be revealed this Saturday (22). The athlete was twice considered the second best by the website, in 2019 and 2020. In 2018, the Ukrainian received the award for the best in the world for the first time.
NAVI’s first commitment will be to BLAST Premier Spring Groups 2022, which will start on January 28th. The AWPer team will make their debut on the 29th against MIBR. To know more details such as teams, calendar, awards, access the “championships” gives DRAFT5.