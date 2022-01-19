“Last Dance won’t do anything against my team”, comments s1mple | DRAFT5

NAVI, the best team in the world in CS:GO currently, has been in the Top 1 of the world rankings for months. s1mple is expected to receive the award for best player in the world by HLTV, which will be revealed this Saturday (22). The athlete was twice considered the second best by the website, in 2019 and 2020. In 2018, the Ukrainian received the award for the best in the world for the first time.