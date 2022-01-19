Last resort trial begins in Italy

The Court of Cassation in Rome, the last instance of Italian justice, began today to judge the appeal presented by the defenses of Robinho and Ricardo Falco, sentenced to nine years in prison for group sexual violence committed against an Albanian woman in a nightclub in Milan, in January 2013. The sentence is due today, and the decision is final.

The hearing began around 6:30 am (Brasília time). The court, made up of a panel of five judges, four men and one woman, will hear 28 cases at today’s hearing. Robinho’s feature is first on the list. Only after having analyzed all the cases will the collegiate meet in a council chamber to issue the sentence.

Italian Alexander Guttieres, who represents the Brazilian striker, was the first to arrive. He went in and after a few minutes returned to the front of the courtroom to speak with the journalists. He said he would not comment on what would be said in the session, but explained that for him the “process is full of flaws”, without specifying what they are.

Robinho’s lawyer Alexander Gutierrez at the entrance to the Court of Cassation Image: Janaina Cesar/UOL

“Robinho was massacred by the media, he’s out of work and we’re sure he’s not guilty,” he said. “Women have to be respected, but the law is applied,” he said. Gutieres.

Then came the victim and Jacopo Gnocchi, his lawyer. The two declined to leave comments ahead of sentencing.

understand the case

The case took place in Milan, at the Sio Cafe nightclub, during the early hours of January 22, 2013. The victim is an Albanian woman who, at the time, was celebrating her 23rd birthday. In addition to Robinho, who was then defending Milan, and Ricardo Falco, four other Brazilians were denounced for having participated in the act.

As they had already left Italy in the course of the investigations, they were not notified of the conclusion of the investigations and therefore were not prosecuted – their name is disclosed because of this. The case against these four Brazilians is currently suspended, but could be reopened, especially if the Court of Cassation confirms the conviction of Robinho and Falco.

Robinho admitted to having had a sexual relationship with the victim, but denied the accusations of sexual violence, when he was interrogated in 2014. In an interview with UOL Esporte in October 2020, the player stated that he did not sexually abuse the woman.

He did not attend any of the hearings in the nearly six years of the trial. The process, which began in 2016, was sentenced to the first degree on November 23, 2017. The case came to light in October 2020 when the website “Globoesporte.com” published excerpts from conversations intercepted by the police, in which Robinho and friends make light of the victim.

“I’m laughing because I don’t care, the woman was completely drunk, she doesn’t even know what happened”, wrote the player in one of the conversations.

Conviction in 2nd instance

In December 2020, the Milan Court of Appeal, the second instance of Italian justice, in a single hearing, confirmed the conviction of the attacker and Falco to nine years in prison.

According to Italian judge Francesca Vitale, who presided over the second instance trial, “the victim was humiliated and used by the player and his friends to satisfy their sexual instincts.”

“The fact is extremely serious for the modality, the number of people involved and the particular contempt shown in the confrontation of the victim, who was brutally humiliated and used for her own personal pleasure”, wrote the magistrate.

The Brazilian’s defense then appealed to the Court of Cassation, the Italian third and final instance.

Robinho is 37 years old and was announced by Santos in October 2020, but the club suspended the player’s contract after pressure caused by the press, fans and sponsors due to the conviction, then in the first instance.