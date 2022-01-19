LATAM also asks to fly with fewer flight attendants on its planes and gets the approval

Yet another Brazilian airline asked the National Civil Aviation Agency (ANAC) for a special authorization for flights with a reduced number of flight attendants.





The new order came from LATAM Brasil, the only one of the three major Brazilian airlines that had not yet asked ANAC for authorization to operate with fewer flight attendants than expected. The request seeks to relax the rule that says there must be a flight attendant for every 50 seats on an aircraft.

As a result, LATAM Brasil always operated with four flight attendants on the Airbus A320 aircraft, which are the company’s backbone, configured for 174 or 180 seats. However, given the high number of crew leave due to the omicron variant of the Coronavirus and the H3N2 flu syndrome, Latam and its rivals asked for an exception.

With the approval of ANAC, LATAM will be able to fly the A320 with only three flight attendants, as long as it does not exceed 150 passengers on flights with reduced crew.

Azul and GOL have already adopted this measure, the first being even operating with only two flight attendants on Embraer E195 jet flights with 100 passengers or less.



