‘Launches in February’ · TV News

Unaware of the impasse between the record company and Marília Mendonça’s family (1995-2021), Naiara Azevedo sang an excerpt from the song 50%, in partnership with the eternal queen of suffering, on BBB22. “It will launch in February”, said the countrywoman in the early hours of this Wednesday (19).

During a chat with her confinement colleagues, the artist took the opportunity to publicize the work produced in September 2020 for the Juntas project. “I recorded a song with Marília and I haven’t had the pleasure of releasing it yet, it’s been two years”, began the singer.

“She recorded a lot that she hasn’t released yet”, commented Laís Caldas. “It will launch in February”, promised Naiara. Then she sang a snippet of the song:

This account we will split in half. You hesitated, I just continued. If I looked at someone on the street, if another hand left me all bare, 50% it’s my fault, 50% it’s your fault. An unloved person jumps when he sees a fence.

The artist also talked to Pedro Scooby about her relationship with Marília Mendonça, who died in a plane crash in November last year. “We weren’t best friends. I didn’t even have time for that. She was always faithful and close to those who worked with her. She wasn’t my best friend, but someone I had a lot of admiration for, primarily as a fan”, she explained.

“And we had a very nice exchange, I recorded a work with her that will come out in February. At this meeting we had the opportunity to talk about many things. We had a very nice exchange of ideas, energy. I had the opportunity to say many things that I always wanted to say to her. She was not my best friend, but she is a person who will always have a big space in my heart”, stated Naiara.

Quarrel with Maria’s family

Marília Mendonça’s brother, João Gustavo was outraged when he realized that Naiara would use Globo’s reality show to promote music with the queen of suffering. Dom Vittor’s musical partner also stated that he will do everything to get the woman from Paraná out of the dispute for R$ 1.5 million.

“Everyone already knew that you would enter BBB22 to promote yourself, and I know you won’t take my sister’s name out of your mouth, so I’ll do everything so you don’t stay inside this house. I won’t accept it, people, no one will win over her [Marília] no”, fired João on social media. A friend of Marília, Maraisa stopped following Naiara after the boy’s accusations.

Due to the disagreement, Naiara Azevedo’s team issued a statement and informed that they gave up on releasing the song. Som Livre, the label that owns the artist’s rights, told Quem magazine that the song will only be released with the permission of Marília’s family.

