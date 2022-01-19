Lavieri: ‘Palmeiras agrees not to pay millions for any wooden leg’ – 01/18/2022

Palmeiras’ search for a number nine continues after the club failed to reach an agreement with Bayer Leverkusen over Lucas Alario. The hiring of a striker has been the top priority of the board this month, especially with a view to the Club World Cup. Hired, Rafael Navarro is not seen as the solution to the problem, which has been constantly pointed out by Abel Ferreira.

On Live do Palmeiras, broadcast by UOL Esporte this Tuesday (18), journalists Danilo Lavieri and Isabela Valiero debated the question of Alario. The commentator made some points and reiterated that, regardless of the arrival of a new name, the squad is not bad and will continue to be competitive.

“At the end of last year, Palmeiras talked to Alario and heard that he did not want to return to South America. Now, he opened talks again and the player agreed to return, but there was no agreement with Bayer Leverkusen. The Germans invested heavily in hiring him and they didn’t want to get rid of him anyway. So, they ended the negotiations, at least, temporarily. Palmeiras still has a hope that they can talk in the middle of the year”, he began saying.

“The truth is that, for the Club World Cup, it’s very difficult for Palmeiras to have a new number 9 in their sights to be hired. There’s Taty Castellanos, but it’s a question similar to Alario’s, because the player wants to play in Verdão , but the team would need to come to an agreement with New York City FC,” said Lavieri.

In the following moment, the journalist continued talking about the market for strikers and highlighted how the supply of players in the position has been low and, as a result, the values ​​have been rising.

“This market for number nine shirts has a very low supply and a very high demand. So, any wooden leg is worth millions of euros, and Palmeiras is right to not pay millions of euros for any wooden leg just to calm the crowd. Also because, if it had depended on the fans, the club would not have kept the base that was two-time Libertadores champion, it would not have kept Anderson Barros, it would have sent Deyverson away “.

“Despite all this, we are here in January talking about how Palmeiras is planning for the Club World Cup, that is, the fans are very emotional, while the board is very right, logical and will need to balance between the two sides. time to make a decision about it”, concluded the journalist.

The next edition of Live do Palmeiras will be on Sunday (23), right after the match against Novorizontino, for the Paulista Championship. You can follow the live on the Channel UOL, in the Score app UOL, on the Palmeiras page on UOL Esporte or on the UOL Esporte channel on Youtube.