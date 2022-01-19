Lawyer kills mother and injures sister in prime area of ​​Belém | Police | Online Diary

The morning of this Tuesday (18), there was police movement in the corridors of the Villa Dei Fiore building, located on Dr. Moraes, in the Batista Campos neighborhood, in Belém.

A man killed his mother and injured his sister. The suspect was identified as Leonardo Felipe Giuni Bahia, who is a lawyer. According to the Civil Police, after killing his mother with a knife, Leonardo would have called the police and turned himself in. He was detained in the apartment where the crime took place.

The Scientific Police were called to analyze the crime scene, which would have occurred before 6 am. The victim, identified as Arlene Giuvin da Silva, was killed after an argument with her son.

Also according to information, Leonardo would have tried to strangle his sister and demanded that she leave the apartment, otherwise, she would also be killed. The sister was wounded with stab wounds to the leg and hand.

Leonardo Giugni was arrested by the Military Police around 6 am. According to police, he may have had a psychotic break. The lawyer was arrested in the act and presented to the Homicide Division of the Civil Police. He awaits the arrival of a lawyer to testify to the authorities.

In a statement, the Civil Police reported that: “the accused is being heard and will be sent to the penitentiary system. A Police Inquiry has been launched and all applicable procedures are being adopted by the Homicide Division.”