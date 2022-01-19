learn how to protect your account to prevent intrusions and scams

Social networks are essential in most people’s lives today. For many, even a source of income. One of the most used networks today, without a doubt, is the Instagram of the Meta group, which controls Facebook and WhatsApp. However, similarly, the number of scams and invasions of platform accounts is high. Internet scammers often use invasions to promote scams against the user’s network of contacts.

With that in mind, we are going to help you keep your account more secure and avoid scams through social networks. A priori, it is necessary to understand that the most common scam is to invade the social network (Instagram) of a person, apparently trustworthy, to immediately announce the sale of products.

Generally, priced below the real value, thus attracting users who follow that profile. After making the purchase, it turns out that it was a scam.

Two-step authentication

This feature is your biggest protection to prevent the network from being invaded by some cybercriminal. “Two-step authentication”, which is also known as “two-factor authentication”, is a kind of shield that prevents someone from entering your network, even if the attacker may have your password.

It works as follows: when there is a new login to your account, automatically to enter it will be necessary to inform the number of a code that is sent by the platform. To carry out the verification procedure, just go to “Settings” on your Instagram and then to “Security” and thus activate “two-factor authentication”.

You can choose to receive the code by SMS, WhatsApp and even email.

login request

With the activation of the login request, every time someone tries to log into your account from another IP or device, an authorization request will be sent to proceed. This alert points to which device and location someone tried to log in from.

The user has the option to authorize or deny that login that was requested by someone. If you want to check the list of devices that have entered your Instagram account, just go to “Settings”, “Security” and “Login Activity”.