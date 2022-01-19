Less than three months before the presidential elections in France, it remains to be seen whether Macron will be a candidate

With less than three months to go before the first presidential round in France, many candidates from the extreme left to the extreme right are already touring the country in an election campaign, with President Emmanuel Macron confirming their re-candidacy.

“Officially, one candidate is missing, Emmanuel Macron. He doesn’t seem to want to do like François Hollande and not run, but it goes without saying. There was still doubt on the left side about Christiane Taubira and she will advance. I don’t think there will be more top candidates. What could happen now is that many candidates are not able to have the necessary signatures to appear on the ballot papers”, said Vitor Pereira, political scientist and professor at the University of Pau, in statements to the Lusa agency.

The elections will take place in two rounds, on 10 and 24 April, and the candidates, who are multiplied in all political quarters, will have to gather 500 signatures from local and national elected representatives who sponsor the candidacy.

If for candidates like Valérie Pécresse, from the right-wing party Os Republicans, or Anne Hidalgo, from the Socialist Party, this collection is easier due to parliamentary representation and local implementation, for independent candidates like Éric Zemmour and even Marine Le Pen this is a process slower.

Éric Zemmour, the new star of the French extreme right, can even, according to Vitor Pereira, use this rule to further assert himself as “the anti-system candidate”.

“The big surprise is having a candidate like Éric Zemmour, who is not a professional politician, is an opinion journalist who has long defended more right-wing ideas and is known for having a misogynistic speech. Poll after poll, it remains above 10%”, said the academic.

Another surprise is the fragmentation of the left, with many candidates, but none of them standing up to those on the right.

“The big change is the almost disappearance of the left. It’s an explosion on the left, no candidate has a good result, none goes beyond 10% and there are many. No one can dream of reaching the second round”, argued Vitor Pereira.

In a survey by Ifop-Fiducial for the LCI channel, for the magazine “Paris-Match” and radio Sud, Emmanuel Macron – after a 0.5% decrease after saying he wanted to “annoy the unvaccinated French” – continues to be the candidate best positioned to win the first round with 25% of voting intentions. Next, with 17%, is Valérie Pécresse, followed closely by Marine Le Pen with 16% and Éric Zemmour with 14%.

Jean-Luc Mélenchon, from the extreme left, is the best-positioned candidate on the left with 9% and Yannick Jadot d’Os Verdes has 6% of the vote. Recently entering the presidential arena, Christiane Taubira, former Minister of Justice from Hollande, has 4% and Anne Hidalgo, the socialist candidate chosen through primaries, has 3.5% of the votes.

Even if the French have already said they want to see more debate on economic and social issues, Vitor Pereira considers that identity and security issues dominate the pre-campaign controversies.

“There is a lot of talk about identity and security issues. The debate is very weak and it can be an election around issues where the future is not really talked about, economic, social and environmental issues”, explained the political scientist, fearing that the lack of debate on essential issues will drive voters away from the polls. .

The official declaration of candidacy of Emmanuel Macron should take place closer to the elections, according to the French tradition of those who re-candidate, until then it remains to be revealed how the French leader will present himself to the electorate.

“Macron appears almost always ahead and probably wins on the second lap. He is like a chameleon, for being a person who can adapt his speech according to his audience. But we still don’t know which version we’re going to have. Are we going to have the center-left Macron of 2017, or as President, when he went more to the right?”, questioned the political scientist.

The presidential pre-campaign continues in France, with most candidates on the road, adapting their travels to the health protocol. For now, there are no special measures for political meetings, as the French Constitution prevents their limitation.

Photo: Ludovic Marin/EPA