“Liar Queiroga” becomes one of the most talked about topics on Twitter; understand

The Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga said, this Monday (1/17), in an interview with Young pan, that there are 4 thousand deaths proven to be related to vaccination against covid-19. However, official data from the folder point to 11 deaths linked to immunizations against the virus. After being pressed, Queiroga assumed that he had passed on wrong information.

The epidemiological bulletin published at the end of November last year, 2021, points out that 11 people died from complications resulting from the side effects of the vaccine until that moment. According to information gathered by the newspaper Folha de S. Paulo, the Ministry of Health considers that 13 are associated with vaccination, in a universe of 320 million vaccines applied.

After being questioned by leaf, the minister went to twitter to attack the newspaper. “Folha/Uol distorts reality and plays with words based on my speech to misinform”, he claimed. Despite insisting that 3,934 deaths related to vaccination were reported, Queiroga clarified the statement and said that these are numbers under investigation and that, in fact, “according to MS data, only 13 cases had a proven direct relationship with the vaccine against COVID -19”.

Folha/Uol distorts reality and plays with words based on my speech to misinform. To rectify what was published and not let this disservice to readers go uncorrected, I clarify the points of speech here. — Marcelo Queiroga (@mqueiroga2) January 18, 2022

After the mistake, netizens took to Twitter to criticize the minister. The tag “Queiroga Liar” became the second most talked about topic at the moment. “Queiroga liar, the worst minister of Health in history, managed to be worse than the pazuzu (in reference to former minister Eduardo Pazuello”), said one of the users of the bird’s net.

