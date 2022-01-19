‘Little likely’ that coronavirus will be eradicated, says Biden aide

White House medical adviser Anthony Fauci said it was “very unlikely” that the coronavirus “will be eradicated” (photo: AFP)

White House medical adviser Anthony Fauci said that “it is very unlikely” that the coronavirus “will be eradicated”, as he participated this Tuesday by videoconference at the Congress of the Future held in Chile.

“It is very unlikely that this will be eradicated. We can only achieve this with the smallpox virus. Furthermore, due to its high degree of transmissibility and the fact that many people do not want to be vaccinated, as in the United States, it is difficult to eliminate”, US President Joe Biden’s adviser said in a video.

The immunology specialist is one of the main speakers at the “Congress of the Future”, an event organized every year in Chile that brings together experts from around the world to talk about global challenges.

Fauci said he considers it possible to control the virus “to a certain level, through vaccination” and by the effect “of a population that has already been infected and has sufficient low-level immunity.”

In this way, it will be possible to learn to live with the coronavirus “without it posing a threat” to health, hospital systems and the economy, added the expert.

To this end, he highlighted how essential booster vaccines are, which generate a notable increase in antibodies.

“We know from studies that the rates of hospitalization, serious illness and death are much lower in those who received the third booster dose compared to those who received only two doses,” Fauci said.

He also added that booster doses “work against the micron”, the variant “which is currently challenging the world”.

“What happens to the micron in several countries is a vertical increase, quite radical compared to the delta. Take into account that in South Africa it seems to have already reached its maximum point and is falling sharply. We are seeing signs of this in other countries such as United Kingdom and United States,” Fauci said.

According to an AFP count based on official data, there are currently 329 million cases and 5.5 million deaths recorded in the world caused by Covid-19.