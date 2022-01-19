Livelo offers up to 6 points per real spent at Ponto

THE livelo is offering up 6 points per dollar spent at the Point. The offer – valid until Friday (21) – is exclusive to products sold and delivered through the Point and payments made by bank slip or credit card.

bonus

6 points per real spent: exclusive for the purchase of “Electroportáteis” products;

5 points per dollar spent: other categories.

Conditions

Eligible Offer Products: Site Items sold and delivered by Point.

Payment method: bank transfer or credit card.

Points will be credited within 30 (thirty) days after receipt of the product(s). They will be valid for 24 months from the credit date. Marketplace products (those not sold and delivered by Ponto) accumulate at 1:1 parity.

How to participate

Access the Ponto through the Livelo website; Click on “Go to Point”; Choose one of the eligible products and proceed with the purchase. After completion of payment it is necessary to click on the Livelo seal in the option “Accumulate Points”.

purchase example

When accessing a product, you can see how many points will be accumulated with your purchase in the upper right corner. Note that parity is different for categories:

Small appliances (6×1):

Other categories (5×1):

We advise you to take pictures or record your computer screen during the purchase process. That way, if a problem occurs, you can appeal and guarantee the correct credit of your points. We have a complete tutorial teaching you how to do this.

Comment

The promotion is interesting for those who need to purchase a product in the small appliances category, as it offers a more advantageous score. For those who need to buy other products, the offer has the same rules as the last one we published at the beginning of the year.

Thinking of taking advantage? Access Ponto through the Livelo website.

