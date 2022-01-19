São Paulo announced that midfielder Luan will assume the team’s number 8 shirt. The new numbering had been anticipated by the UOL Esporte yesterday, after the Morumbi team informed that the player had given the 13 to Rafinha, the team’s new reinforcement.

Number 8 is treated by São Paulo as a symbol of Luan’s importance in the squad. The shirt has already been used by great names in the club’s history, such as Kaká, Silas and Muricy Ramalho.

It was after a conversation with the current technical coordinator of São Paulo that Luan made the decision to offer the 13 to Rafinha. The steering wheel wanted to know Muricy’s opinion on the gesture. He heard that the shirt number mattered little and the focus should be on club ownership.

The number 13 was the second used by Luan in the professional of São Paulo – before he used the number 27. The number had a special meaning for the steering wheel because it was the birthday of his mother, Luzia. The two have a very strong connection and started to put the number on important things in life, such as the number of the house they bought when they left Morro Doce, the neighborhood where the player was born, in the northwest of São Paulo.

Luan and his mother were vaccinated on the 13th and joked that the number brought them luck. The social project that the player maintains in Morro Doce is called “13 de Morro” and, for now, will not change its name.