Luan will be the number 8 in 2022; number has already been used by idols from São Paulo, such as Kaká and Muricy | São Paulo

After giving the number 13 to Rafinha, the steering wheel Luan will be the new heir of the number 8 of São Paulo. Tricolor made a video remembering several Tricolor idols who used the number in history.

Muricy, Silas, Josué, Kaká and Casemiro were some of the former São Paulo players who were shown in the tribute made by the club on its social networks.

Who used the number 8 during 2021 was midfielder Martín Benítez. He left Tricolor this season after not having his loan contract renewed and agreed to transfer to Grêmio.

1 of 2 Luan with the jersey number 8 of São Paulo — Photo: Reproduction Luan with the jersey number 8 of São Paulo — Photo: Reproduction

The change of Luan, leaving the number 13 and starting to use the number 8, came after dialogue and important participation of Muricy Ramalho, football coordinator of Tricolor.

At first, Luan would defend the maintenance of 13, but the conversation with Muricy changed the midfielder’s perspective. The coordinator argued that the number “was the least”, that the fundamental thing for the steering wheel was to work to resume the condition of holder.

In the conversation, Muricy Ramalho highlighted Luan’s potential within the cast. According to people connected to the steering wheel, the conversation further exposed the “important role” that the author of the first goal of the Paulistão final has in the daily life of the CT of Barra Funda.

The initiative to look for Muricy, according to people close to the player, served as proof of Luan’s maturity after the 2021 season. Without the “shell” created last year, this situation could cause wear and tear for the midfielder.

Based on Muricy’s opinion, which generated reflection, Luan talked to Rafinha and calmly handed over number 13 to the 36-year-old veteran. The right-back commented on the interaction during the press conference held on Monday.

– I talked to Luan. He is a boy with a wonderful future ahead of him, a boy of great quality. The fan has a lot of identification with him and likes the number 13, but he kindly passed it on to me – commented the 36-year-old veteran.

Rafinha: important role on and off the field in São Paulo

+ Watch: all about the negotiations of the São Paulo