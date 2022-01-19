Luiz Adriano, from Palmeiras, is in the crosshairs of Cerro Porteño, from Paraguay | palm trees

Cerro Porteño, from Paraguay, tries to sign Luiz Adriano. The striker returns this Wednesday to Palmeiras to start his training routine, but will work separately from the rest of the squad.

He is out of the plans of coach Abel Ferreira, and Verdão awaits proposals for the 34-year-old player. The board knows that Cerro wants the striker, but has not yet received an offer and expects a definition between the Paraguayan club and the player. Via his press office, Luiz Adriano says that neither he nor his manager are aware of an ongoing negotiation.

If Luiz shows interest in the business, Verdão will not make it difficult, as it tries to find a destination for the player and is even willing to pay part of the salary at the new club.

At the end of last season, Luiz Adriano was informed that he would not be part of the plans and therefore was free to reappear with the group for the pre-season.

If the definition did not occur until this Wednesday, the 19th, it was agreed with the direction that he will return to Verdão and will do specific training, organized by Palmeiras professionals, while he resolves his future.

Even without being able to hire another striker, the club rules out reintegrating Luiz Adriano into the group. In Palmeiras’ view, the cycle is over. The player’s name has already been removed from the squad on the official website, and shirt 10, which was his number, is being used by Rony.

Luiz Adriano’s behavior last year also played a role in the decision to remove him. Episodes of discussions with fans in some games were fundamental for the measure to be taken.

The poor performance on the pitch, with just five goals in 35 matches last season, was another major factor in the striker’s departure.

Luiz Adriano, in turn, had a private pre-season before returning to Palmeiras. He trained in two periods with a hired professional.

Palmeiras want another striker to close the squad, but there should be no news until the Club World Cup. Rafael Navarro, from Botafogo, has already been hired. Rony, who acted improvised in the sector for most of 2021, and Deyverson, are the other options for Abel Ferreira.