Maria Beltrão and 3 more journalists are removed from GloboNews | Television

If the executives of Rede Globo were already very concerned about the various employee layoffs due to the Covid-19 outbreak that devastates the facilities of the carioca station, now they will be really desperate. The virus, which until then was directly affecting entertainment productions, quickly spread to other segments and has already reached journalism.

While the Marinho broadcaster seeks to find solutions to reduce the consequences that have been caused by the disease, having to cancel recordings and even postpone premieres, Rede Globo has come to see itself in an even more complex situation. That’s because, four important names in the journalism of GloboNews, Grupo Globo’s subscription channel, were removed after the outbreak of the new coronavirus.

According to information published by the portal TV news, Maria Beltrão, Aline Midlej, Leila Sterenberg and Leilane Neubarth ended up being taken off the air in a hurry. The removal of the journalists was a decision by the broadcaster after people close to them had received a positive diagnosis of the disease or had confirmed that they had been infected by the virus.

Also according to the website, GloboNews confirmed only 3 of the 4 cases and denied that the broadcaster is experiencing an outbreak behind the scenes. Maria Beltrão, who presents the program “Estúdio I”, was removed from her duties as soon as her husband tested positive for Covid-19. It is worth mentioning that the removal of employees, after close people have contracted the disease, is part of the safety protocol.

Like Beltrão, Aline Midlej, Leila Sterenberg and Leilane Neubarth also needed to be removed under the same justifications. The increase in cases, mainly because it involves heavy names in the news channel’s journalism, ended up causing chaos internally. There was a case of a presenter being cast to replace a retired professional, but, just as she ended up, she ended up having the same fate.

In addition to the four journalists, at least 30 employees tested positive for Covid-19 and were immediately removed from their activities at the studios in Rio de Janeiro. As in journalism, the entertainment sector of the Marinho station has been suffering a lot with the positive diagnosis and, consequently, with the numerous recent departures.

As a result of the real chaos that the virus is causing on Rede Globo’s premises, the soap opera “Pantanal” had to have its recordings cancelled, directly implying the premiere of the soap opera, which had to be postponed by two weeks. In addition to the serial, the series “Rio Connecion”, starring Nicolas Prattes, also had its recordings interrupted due to the high number of Covid-19 cases in the team.