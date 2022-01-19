Market anticipates “positive news” and shares soar 18% in two days – Money Times

the action of Hi went off this weekend. This Monday (17), the stock jumped more than 7%. Today, Tuesday (18), around 4:35 pm, the preferred share (OIBR4) rose 9.5% to R$1.49, while the common (OIBR3) showed an increase of 9.09%, at R$ 0.84.

According to analysts interviewed by the Money Times, the market begins to price the approval of the CADE (Administrative Council for Economic Defense) from the sale of Oi Móvel to the consortium formed by Tim (TIMS3), Alive (VIVT3) and sure.

“Oi’s trading volume is triple the average on other days. There are expectations about the approval of Cade. Today, the body’s board convened an extraordinary session for the 26th, although the topic has not been revealed”, says Fabricio Gonçalvez, CEO of Box Asset Management.

For Flavio Conte, analyst at raise, it is crucial for Oi, in terms of improving its financial situation, that this operation be approved.

“This is not priced. She needs this money to reduce indebtedness and increase investment capacity. If this decision comes out, it is an action that can be worth up to R$ 3”, he predicts.

The analyst of empiricus, Cristiane Fensterseifer, emphasizes that the decision by Cade of Oi Móvel for the trio of companies has a deadline on February 9 and the regiment does not provide for a new request for extension.

“The technical area has already submitted a report recommending approval with few behavioral remedies, and it is quite rare, historically, for the decision to contradict the technical recommendation”, he adds.

Worth to buy?

According to Marcel Andrade, head of equity at Vitreous, the stock has the potential to soar, but the risk to invest in tele is high. He points out, however, that, at first, it seems that the worst is over.

In Cristiane’s view, the possible departure of the company from judicial recovery can unlock value and have a major impact on the shareholder base.

“With the departure of RJ and the end of these restrictions, there will be a possibility for new investors to enter the case and, with that, unlock the share price”, he says.

The end of the judicial reorganization was determined for March 2022 by the judge or when the sales of V.tal and Oi Móvel are concluded, “essential for the company’s exit from the judicial reorganization so that these assets do not carry with them any obligation of the process” , adds the analyst.

In a report, the Santander points out, however, that the action is already priced. The projection for Oi was cut from BRL 1.10 to BRL 0.90.

Bank analysts Felipe Cheng and Cesar Davanço see the Tim Brazil (TIMS3) as the sector’s preference in Latin America, alongside Televisa and Globant. The recommendation is to buy, with a target price of BRL 18.

Santander also indicates the purchase of the assets of Alive (VIVT3), with a target price of R$ 58, and the Brisanet (BRIT3), with a target price of BRL 15.