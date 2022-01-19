Market starts pricing higher interest rate hike by Federal Reserve in March

(Bloomberg) — U.S. Treasuries tumbled on Tuesday, pushing yield curve premiums to their lowest in nearly two years, amid speculation the Federal Reserve could raise the benchmark rate by more than 0. .25 percentage point in March.

The yield on two-year bonds rose by 9 basis points to 1.06%, while the 10-year bond rate rose to 1.85% — the highest since January 2020.

Focus is growing on the March Fed meeting, and markets are starting to price a rise of more than 0.25 pp. This comes after JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon and billionaire investor Bill Ackman warned that the US central bank may need to raise borrowing costs more than investors expect.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

Yields on shorter-term bonds advance faster than those on longer bonds, flattening the yield curve. The gap between the yields on five-year and 30-year bonds has shrunk to less than 50 basis points for the first time since March 2020, when the Covid pandemic was beginning.

“The big theme in fixed income markets this year, particularly in the US, will be rising yields and flattening curves in the face of US policy rate hikes,” said Andrew Ticehurst, strategist at Nomura Holdings. “History suggests that 10-year bond yields are unlikely to peak before the first rate hike in the cycle.”

The swings in the US Treasury bond market spread and drove up sovereign debt yields around the world. An index that tracks the dollar rose for a third day as rising yields strengthen demand for the world’s reserve currency.

“All this shows that bond markets are realizing the reality of inflation, with central banks now trying to catch up,” said Stephen Miller, investment adviser at GSFM, a subsidiary of CI Financial Canada. “The market is stunned and feels it was too complacent.”

Terrible start to the year

The fixed income market has had a rough start to the year, reacting to comments from the Fed that made it clear that the US central bank will take aggressive steps to curb inflation. The institution’s board also discusses the balance sheet reduction and warned that the ômicron variant should not affect these plans.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2% and is on track for its longest winning streak since November. Currencies from Australia, New Zealand, Sweden and other countries posted losses as investors reduce their allocation to risk-sensitive currencies.

“Higher rates in the US with the expectation of a more aggressive stance from the Fed and the expectation of higher inflation support the dollar,” said Imre Speizer, a strategist at Westpac Banking in Auckland.

Purchase opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today. Watch here!

Related