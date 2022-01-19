Mauro Cezar says Guardiola was ignored at award

In addition to pointing out a lack of credibility in the FIFA World Player of the Year award, the columnist for UOL Esporte Mauro Cezar also criticized last season’s best coach vote. In the opinion of the journalist, Pep Guardiola, Manchester City’s coach, was “ignored” at the awards and deserved to have kept the trophy.

“Pep Guardiola was ignored. Thomas Tuchel, his tormentor in the Champions League final, was elected. It’s curious. As important as the Champions League is, with Tuchel doing a great job and deserving of the title, since then. So much has happened…”, he begins.

“Guardiola was one point behind Chelsea on December 1st, the most complicated month in England because that’s what they play the most. And despite all the difficulties, they started a winning streak and Manchester City haven’t lost in the English since October; and not only surpassed Chelsea in the lead, but also opened up 13 points by defeating Chelsea itself”, he recalls.

Mauro Cezar criticizes the fact that the Champions League winning coach usually keeps the award and calls FIFA’s electoral college “questionable”.

“Guardiola is doing an extraordinary job at City, and the evaluation comes down to a final. A great final? Of course. It’s the final of the biggest football tournament between clubs in the world. But if you look at every season, it’s strange that be ignored,” he says.

“But in the same way that a player who scores a lot of goals has a chance of winning the prize and players from other positions have remote chances, the champion coach almost always leaves in a pole position, and even with a few seconds advantage. be overcome in a situation like this, even because the electoral college of the FIFA award itself, let’s face it, is very questionable”, he adds.