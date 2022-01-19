Medina gives chances to Boschilia and Maurício, but 3 reinforcements can ‘take’ spots in Inter’s offensive sector

Coach puts into practice his first ideas about the first team of Clube do Povo

The Internacional fan will see the first sketches of coach Cacique Medina’s team for the 2022 season. So far, few reinforcements have arrived in Beira-Rio, but time plays in Colorado’s favor, as the window for signing up new players is open until mid-April.

According to information on the portal GZH, The first lineup tested by the Uruguayan coach had, in the 4-2-3-1 scheme, the following formation: Daniel; Heitor, Bruno Méndez, Cuesta and Moisés; Dourado and Edenilson; Maurício, Taison and Boschilia; Yuri Alberto. But this team will have to be changed as new reinforcements arrive.

Midfielder Liziero and striker Wesley Moraes, for example, did not participate in these activities, and may gain an opportunity to show service. With that and with the arrival of David, a striker for Fortaleza who has everything to be a colorado reinforcement, who should lose space in the starting lineup are midfielders Maurício and Gabriel Boschilia.

Internacional is still negotiating the hiring of another winger, Uruguayan Brian Rodriguez, who plays for Los Angeles FC, from United States. The conclusion of the Colorado board is that players with the characteristic of dribbling are lacking in the squad and, therefore, this is the obsession of the moment.